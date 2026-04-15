Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Close
Pop Culture

Kanye West Puts Marseille Show On Pause Amid Potential Ban

Kanye West Puts Marseille Show On Pause Amid Potential Ban In France

Kanye West has reportedly pulled the plug on his scheduled concert in Marseille, France.

Published on April 15, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kanye West on Drink Champs
Source: Revolt / Revolt

Kanye West has reportedly pulled the plug on his scheduled concert in Marseille, France.

The Chicago rapper shared a statement addressing fans overseas, announcing that the show would be postponed. 

“After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice.”

Ye’s decision comes as the office of French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez was reportedly considering banning West from entering the country. In his statement, Kanye West acknowledged that it may take time for him to rebuild trust and show growth.

“I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends. I take full responsibility for what’s mine but I don’t want to put my fans in the middle of it. My fans are everything to me. Looking forward to the next shows. See you at the top of the globe.”

Marseille mayor Benoît Payan had previously spoken out in March regarding West’s past antisemitic remarks, making it clear where he stands.

“I refuse to let Marseille be a showcase for those who promote hatred and unapologetic Nazim. Kanye West is not welcome at the Vélodrome, our temple of living together and of all Marseillais.”

It remains unclear if or when Kanye West will be able to reschedule the performance in France.


Kanye West Puts Marseille Show On Pause Amid Potential Ban In France was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
14 Items
Lifestyle  |  Davonta Herring

ChatGPT Ranks All 50 States By Best Place To Live Right Now—Here’s Where Yours Landed

Comment
2 Items
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

‘TaMAGA’ Turmoil — Tamera Mowry-Housley Joins Threads, Gets Dragged & Deletes Account Same Day

Comment
34 Items
Music  |  tethomas

Usher & Chris Brown Tour Dates Drop For R&B Stadium Tour

Comment
19 Items
Entertainment News  |  paige.boyd

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026: Full List of Inductees and Snubs

Comment
Rest In Power Graphic Generic
43 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comment
Black Health +365
Close