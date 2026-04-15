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Jonathan McReynolds Releases Brand New Album

Jonathan McReynolds Releases Brand New Album “Closer (Live In Chicago)”

Published on April 15, 2026
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GRAMMY, Dove, and Stellar Award‑winning gospel singer/songwriter Jonathan McReynolds releases his brand‑new album CLOSER (Live in Chicago) today.
Recorded live in his hometown of Chicago, the 13‑track project captures the raw emotion, spiritual depth, and musical innovation that have made McReynolds one of the most trusted voices in inspirational music.
The album CLOSER (Live in Chicago) is available now wherever music is sold and streamed.

A More Personal, Spirit‑Centered Project

Closer is Jonathan McReynolds’ most personal and spiritually centered project to date.
It is a deeply personal body of work, and CLOSER serves as an honest reflection of McReynolds’ spiritual journey.
Through these songs, he invites listeners to pursue a deeper relationship with God.

As a result, the album walks listeners through an honest journey of pursuing God and getting closer to Him.
The project echoes the beloved sincerity of Make Room, while at the same time ushering in a bold new era of sound.

A Fresh Sound with Familiar Heart

On CLOSER (Live in Chicago), Jonathan fuses ’80s pop, acoustic soul, and worship into a modern nostalgia that feels both familiar and revolutionary.
This blend once again proves why he remains one of the most trusted voices in inspirational music.

Anchored in transparency, brilliant songwriting, and emotional maturityCloser reflects where Jonathan is today—spiritually, creatively, and purposefully.
Furthermore, the album’s live setting amplifies the honesty and intimacy that fans have always loved.

Powerful Collaborations and Community Feel

The project features standout collaborations with Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Tim Bowman Jr., Jordan Welch, and Jamal Roberts.
Because of these features, the album feels communal yet deeply intimate.
At its core, Closer is more than music; it’s a declaration and an invitation—to lean in, evolve, and experience Jonathan McReynolds at his most sincere and most inspired.

Jonathan McReynolds Releases Brand New Album “Closer (Live In Chicago)” was originally published on praiserichmond.com

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