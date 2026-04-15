Introducing The Quartet Collective With Zacardi Cortez And More

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THE QUARTET COLLECTIVE is officially unveiled, introducing a new Gospel supergroup that unites four powerful voices and generations on one mission.

Together, they honor the heritage of Gospel quartets while pushing its sound forward for a global audience.

The group features GRAMMY®‑nominated and Stellar Award‑winning distinctive voices Zacardi Cortez, Darnell Williams, Edwrin Sutton, and Keon Harrison.

These four artists form The Quartet Collective, a first‑of‑its‑kind, quartet‑inspired collaborative effort whose artistry spans church culture, radio charts, and viral moments.

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The Quartet Collective is now preparing a full album, produced by Darnell Williams, to be released on Black Smoke Music Worldwide.

As a label, we know quartet has always been the engine of Gospel music,” says Kerry Douglas, Owner of Black Smoke Music Worldwide. “But this is the first Gospel quartet supergroup of its kind—four commanding voices, one unified sound, and songs built to shake the church and the culture.

This is history in harmony, and we’re honored to bring it to the world.”

Meet The Quartet Collective Voices

Zacardi Cortez



Zacardi Cortez is a 2x GRAMMY® nominee and 3‑time Stellar Award‑winning artist.

He is a church‑bred power tenor with elastic range, fearless modulation, and signature ad‑libs that turn strong songs into show‑stopping praise breaks.

Zacardi is one of Gospel music’s most instantly recognizable voices, delivering soul‑stirring, unforgettable live moments.

His single “Work It Out For Me” recently hit #1 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart.

Darnell Williams



Darnell Williams fronts the award‑winning group The Williams Singers and is a 4‑time Stellar Award nominee.

He is widely credited with revolutionizing quartet music, blending traditional quartet with contemporary R&B/hip‑hop and testimonial songwriting.

Darnell’s silky, R&B‑leaning tenor, crisp runs, and arranger’s instincts thread classic quartet emotion through modern grooves.



Edwrin Sutton



Edwrin Sutton is a singer and songwriter who stepped into the Gospel industry in 2021 with his debut single “I Hear Rain,” which peaked at #32 on the Gospel BDS Radio Chart.



He is an expressive tenor whose debut album, THE REVIVAL, debuted at #23 on the Billboard Top Gospel Albums chart and #5 on the Top Gospel Album Sales chart.



Sutton’s pen is marked by scripture‑rich storytelling and memorable hooks. He fuses revival‑ready lyrics with quartet call‑and‑response, crafting verses, bridges, and modulations that travel seamlessly from Sunday morning services to radio airwaves.

Keon Harrison



Keon Harrison is a seasoned quartet singer with The Harrison Family. He went viral in 2023 for a wedding performance of TEEKS’ “First Time.”



Keon’s warm, resonant baritone—with authentic quartet coloring and storytelling vibrato—creates an emotional core that anchors the group’s harmonies.

His alliance with The Quartet Collective now marks his official introduction to mainstream Gospel.

What’s Next for The Quartet Collective

The Quartet Collective is on cue to release their debut single in May, followed by a full album later this year.

Fans can expect quartet‑driven harmonies, testimony‑rich lyrics, hand‑clapping rhythms, and spirit‑stirring modulations, all delivered with contemporary polish — that’s The Quartet Collective’s way.

For updates, follow these gentlemen on social media and get ready for the sensational sounds of The Quartet Collective

Introducing The Quartet Collective With Zacardi Cortez And More was originally published on praiserichmond.com