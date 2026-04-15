After LaMelo Ball Incident: 15 Dirtiest NBA Plays Ever

Source: Jacob Kupferman / Getty

LaMelo Ball drew criticism after a controversial play against the Miami Heat in Tuesday’s Play-In game.

In the first half, Ball made contact that sent Heat star Bam Adebayo to the floor. Adebayo headed to the locker room and did not return to the game.

Many viewers felt the action crossed the line from physical defense into something more reckless. Officials did not assess a flagrant foul on the play, which added to the backlash online. After the game, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra suggested the play warranted a harsher call.

Moments like this always spark a bigger conversation about intent and player safety. The NBA allows physical defense, but certain actions go too far. Dangerous plays can lead to injuries, fines, or suspensions.

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The league has seen plenty of incidents where players pushed those boundaries. Some plays resulted in ejections or discipline from the league office. Others still get debated years later.

Here’s a look at 15 of the dirtiest NBA plays ever caught on camera.

15 Dirtiest NBA Plays Ever

1. Malice at the Palace (Ron Artest) (2004)

Ron Artest charged into the stands after being hit by a fan, sparking one of the most infamous brawls in sports history. The incident led to massive suspensions and changed arena security forever.