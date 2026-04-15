Ashlee Jenae died in Zanzibar, Tanzania after a fight with fiancé, police investigating as possible suicide.

Fiancé Joe McCann questioned as witness, not considered a suspect at this time.

Ashlee's family launches GoFundMe to cover travel and investigation costs, seeking answers and justice.

Source: Ashlee Jenae / Instagram

New details in the case of influencer Ashlee Jenae are coming to light.

According to People, authorities in Zanzibar, Tanzania are continuing to question Joe McCann about the sudden death of his fiancée whose birth name is Ashly Robinson. While McCann has not been charged with any crime, police have confiscated his passport and are holding him in the country as a witness while the investigation remains ongoing.

As BOSSIP previously reported, the couple had been vacationing at a luxury resort after arriving on April 6, in what Robinson’s family described as a celebratory trip following their engagement. However, the situation reportedly deteriorated shortly before her death. Police say the pair had a massive fight that prompted the Zuri Zanzibar hotel staff to separate them into different rooms.

Robinson was found unconscious on April 8 and rushed to a hospital and was pronounced dead on April 9. Authorities have indicated they are currently treating the case as a suspected suicide, though the investigation is still active.

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Robinson’s mother revealed that her daughter contacted her family the day before her death, explaining that she and McCann had been moved into separate rooms after an argument. Eleven hours later, McCann reportedly called the family claiming Jenae had been hospitalized and was stable. However, that account conflicted with the timeline of events, as she had already been found unresponsive earlier.

Zuberi Chembela, Zanzibar’s Deputy Commissioner of Police, confirmed McCann continues to be questioned solely as a witness. Despite growing public speculation, he is not considered a suspect at this time.

Meanwhile, Ashly’s family is doing everything that they can to get answers about how their loved one died, but that endeavor takes significant resources. According to TMZ, Ashly’s parents, Harry Robinson and Yolanda Denise Endres, have launched a $50,000 GoFundMe campaign to help take some of the financial burden off of them.

“Many of you have reached out asking how you can support our family during this unimaginable time, and we are so grateful for the love and prayers,” reads a statement on the GoFundMe. “Our beloved daughter, Ashly Robinson, traveled to Zanzibar, Africa to celebrate her 31st birthday and got engaged during what should have been a joyful and memorable trip. Just days later, she was found unconscious in her villa at the Zuri Hotel and was rushed to a local hospital, where her death was confirmed hours later. What was meant to be a dream became our family’s worst nightmare. As we grieve, we are also navigating an ongoing investigation and the challenges of being thousands of miles away while trying to bring Ashly home with dignity and seek answers. This fund is in response to those asking how to help and will support travel costs, arrangements, and unexpected expenses during this time. Thank you for standing with our family.” We will continue to monitor this story for updates.

Ashlee Jenae: Fiancé Joe McCann’s Passport Confiscated During Questioning, Influencer’s Family Launches GoFundMe For Support was originally published on bossip.com