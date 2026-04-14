Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

Victor Glover just got back from the Artemis II mission, and the first thing he did was give a huge shout-out to the people who kept things running while he was gone. Even though he just flew further into space than any human ever has, he spent his first moments back focusing on his faith and his family.

He calls them his five cocoa-skinned ladies. That includes his wife, Dionna, and their four daughters. He and Dionna have been married for over twenty years, and he is very vocal about the fact that she is the real backbone of their family. She moved with him from Navy life in Japan all the way to Houston for NASA, raising their kids while he was busy training for the moon.

One of the best parts of the whole trip was when NASA surprised him with a livestream of his wife and one of his daughters while he was actually in space. Telling them he loved them from the moon was a pretty incredible moment that ended up going viral for all the right reasons.

When he finally got back home to Texas, his neighborhood gave him a hero’s welcome, but he seemed mostly just relieved to be back with his girls. He posted a photo of them together saying the mission was officially complete and that he was just happy to have represented God and his team well. For him, the best part of the journey was not the moon. It was getting back to the women who have supported him through everything.

Victor Glover Thanks His 'Cocoa-Skinned' Ladies was originally published on praisedc.com