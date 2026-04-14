Subscribe
Close
Celebrity

Viral Moments of Jamie Foxx Jamming to This Song

Jamie Foxx's Fave Song? Viral Moments of the Singer Jamming to This Hit

Published on April 14, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Tank vs.Tyrese
Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Jamie Foxx’s Fave Song? Viral Moments of the Singer Jamming to This Hit

If you’ve been on TikTok, Instagram, or just an avid follower of Jamie Foxx, then you’ve probably heard this song a thousand times.

For the last few months, the 58-year-old R&B singer, actor and comedian has been seen dancing, rapping and jamming out to one particular song when he’s in a celebratory or good mood.

The song is Gang Gang by West Coast rapper Chef Boy. The song was released in February 2025 and features artists Hopout, YS, PhoPho8ight and Hitta J3.

Comments under the song’s YouTube video, which has over 16 million views, also have comments that jokingly mention they are “here because of Jamie Foxx.”

The viral hit propelled Chef Boy into the West Coast spotlight. He also performed the song at TDE’s 12th Annual Christmas Concert and it has since gone viral on social media platform TikTok.

Foxx has basically adopted Gang Gang as his own personal theme song, frequently sharing v ideos of himself dancing to the song. He even brought out Chef Boy to perform the song at his star-studded Halloween party concert in 2025.

Scroll to check out these other viral moments of Jamie Foxx vibing to this breakout hit.

Jamie Foxx's Fave Song? Viral Moments of the Singer Jamming to This Hit was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
34 Items
Music  |  tethomas

Usher & Chris Brown Tour Dates Drop For R&B Stadium Tour

Comment
19 Items
Entertainment News  |  paige.boyd

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026: Full List of Inductees and Snubs

Comment
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

Cardi B Takes Tasha K To Task Over Offset & Steffon Diggs Posts, Asks For ‘Economically Painful’ Sanctions Against Controversial Commentator

Comment
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Olandria Carthen Has Entered Her Designer Era With A Must-Have Brandon Blackwood Collab

Comment
Rest In Power Graphic Generic
43 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comment
Black Health +365

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close