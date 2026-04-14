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Jamie Foxx’s Fave Song? Viral Moments of the Singer Jamming to This Hit

If you’ve been on TikTok, Instagram, or just an avid follower of Jamie Foxx, then you’ve probably heard this song a thousand times.

For the last few months, the 58-year-old R&B singer, actor and comedian has been seen dancing, rapping and jamming out to one particular song when he’s in a celebratory or good mood.

The song is Gang Gang by West Coast rapper Chef Boy. The song was released in February 2025 and features artists Hopout, YS, PhoPho8ight and Hitta J3.