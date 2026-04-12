Walter's Clothing, an Atlanta staple, partners with Adidas to host a community-focused 404 Day celebration

The event features a sneaker drop, art installations, and performances, reflecting Atlanta's cultural influence

The activation marks a strategic shift for Walter's, aiming to deepen engagement with the local community

Seen on the sneakers and style scene…

A heralded ATL retail staple partnered with Adidas to debut its first-ever collaboration event for 404 Day weekend.

Childhood friends Thomas Ross (Art Curator and Creative Director) and Brandon Steinbook (co-owner of Walter’s & lead event organizer) pose together after a successful event in front of the legendary Walter’s Clothing sign

Photographer credit: Yav Lee & Marquis Barnes

Walter’s Clothing marked the 404 Day festivities with a sneaker drop and community-centered block party that transformed Walter’s storefront and adjacent lot into a culture-forward hub for the city that’s impacted the world with its rich culture and undisputed influence.

A beautiful piece created by artist Mike Howell (@Michael_Howellart) “From NY to ATL,” given to the Steinsbooks’ as a collector’s piece, Photographer credit: Yav Lee & Marquis Barnes

The event also served as a milestone marker as the business looks ahead to its 75th anniversary.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The event was led by Brandon Steinbook and his wife, Event Manager, Christine Nau-Steinbook, with key support from Adidas Operating Manager Brandon Martin. Public Relations efforts were spearheaded by Coco Michelle, Owner and Lead Publicist of Untitled Agency, alongside Jr. Publicist Camillia Benjamin, Lead Videographer Marquis Barnes and Media Partner, Rachel Ponder.

Emerging Artist Gabrielle “Gabby” Fisher talks with Rachel Ponder about her 404 Day art and how Atlanta has inspired her

Photographer credit: Yav Lee & Marquis Barnes

Organizers described the 404 Day block party as a reflection of the city itself, and for co-owner Brandon Steinbook, grandson of founder Walter Strauss, the activation marked a sizeable shift in the company’s broader strategy.

“Word of mouth was good enough for 74 years, but we’re looking to do more, to get more involved with the community that has supported us. It’s a new era!”

That shift was evident in both the turnout and the tone. Creatives, longtime customers and Atlanta tastemakers showed up, reinforcing Walter’s role as more than a retail destination but a rite of passage for generations of locals.

Brandon Martin (Adidas Operations Manager at Lenox Mall) interviews Adidas Corporate Partners Bethany Atkinson (Sales Director) and Julia Everidge (Sales Representative) at Walter’s Clothing on April 1, 2026

Photographer credit: Yav Lee & Marquis Barnes



Attendees got a first look at the exclusive release of two commemorative sneakers— the AdiStar Control 5 and the Adidas Superstar (404 Edition). Both were designed as a tribute to the 1996 Summer Olympics held in Atlanta, honoring the city’s global cultural impact.

The event was also curated in collaboration with Atlanta-based artist Thomas Ross, who described Walter’s as a longstanding cultural fixture for the city.

“Walter’s has been around since I was a kid, coming to buy shoes with my family— my dad to be specific, a real core memory for me. Walter’s was a spot my friends and I could go whenever it was time to get “fresh,” said the Art Curator and Event Creative Director. “It’s a staple and iconic piece of our city.”

Attendees moved through a lineup of activations including live art installations, food trucks and interactive experiences, alongside a gaming truck that added an immersive layer to the day’s programming.

ATL legend DJ Greg Street also played nostalgic hits from the southern city that’s embaraced Walter’s for 74 years.

Positioned within the broader 404 Day celebrations across the city from Bankhead to Buckhead, the collaboration reflected Atlanta’s ongoing influence as a hub for culture, creativity and connection.

Walter’s Clothing said in a statement that it extends its sincere thanks to Adidas and its partners at V103, Thomas Ross for his creative vision, and the many contributors who brought the event to life including participating artists, Astro Dogs, South of Philly, TLab, volunteers, and the family and friends who showed up in support of this historic moment.

Brandon Martin (Adidas Operations Manager – Lenox Mall) speaks with Thomas Ross (Art Curator and Creative Director) at the art installation while sporting the new Adidas shoe releases: Adistar Control 5 and Adidas Superstars



Long live Walter’s.

The post Sneakers & Style: Walter’s Clothing & Adidas Bring Big Peach State Pride To 404 Day With Walt’s Block Party appeared first on Bossip.

Sneakers & Style: Walter’s Clothing & Adidas Bring Big Peach State Pride To 404 Day With Walt’s Block Party was originally published on bossip.com