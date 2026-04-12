Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Close
Celebrity

Latto Flaunts Baby Bump Onstage For Mariah The Scientist's Tour

Big Mama! Latto Pops Out At Mariah The Scientist ATL Tour Stop, Flexes Baby Shower Haul From Rich Aunties & Uncles

Latto isn't letting her baby bump stop her from putting on a show. The rapper was a featured guest at Mariah The Scientist's ATL tour stop.

Published on April 12, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Latto popped out at the ATL stop of Mariah The Scientist’s Hearts Sold Separately Tour and reminded everyone who the real Big Mama is.

Latto & Mariah The Scientist perform at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Dressed in a baby tee that read “It’s true. Mariah The Scientist is my BD” and a pair of pink short shorts, Latto brought her usual sexy stage presence to the crowd complete with a little twerk.

Related Stories

She even showed off how she may have ended up with that baby bump with a deep drop and bounce before heading off the stage.

She also took time to show off some of the gifts from her very rich friends like Usher, TI & Tiny, Angel Reese, Flo Milli and others— after a lavish baby shower. From a Gucci diaper bag to diamonds, strollers and a rotating bassinet, Big Mama most certainly has everything she needs to welcome her little one to the world.

Latto has been in fully mommy mode, popping out with her bump and releasing new music to accompany her exciting next chapter. And now we officially know who will be by her side. After years of playing coy about confirming her boo, Latto finally dropped more than a hint with 21 Savage’s legal name, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, on the baby shower invitations. Latto’s dad caught the cute couple in 4K with clips celebrating their baby blessing.

Still, Latto seems to be fully leaning into her Big Mama era as her album of the same name is slated to drop on May 29. There’s no word on when her baby is due but something tells us that she’s thought this rollout through and we can be expecting a little Latto around the same time. Her first single from the new album, “Business & Personal (Intro)” is already a hit amongst her fans and the visual was a cute introduction to her growing baby.

Go, Big Mama!

Big Mama! Latto Pops Out At Mariah The Scientist ATL Tour Stop, Flexes Baby Shower Haul From Rich Aunties & Uncles was originally published on bossip.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Michael Jackson
20 Items
Pop Culture  |  tethomas

The King of Pop Was Hilarious:  Check Out Michael Jackson’s Funniest Moments

Comment
Trending

Trending

Celebrity  |  Kerbi Lynn

#RHOP Season 11 Cast Reveals Karen Huger & Robyn Dixon’s Return With More Shocking Shakeups

Comment
Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

So Nasty, So Rude, Or Just Misconstrued? Phaedra Parks Praises K. Michelle, Says #RHOA Finally ‘Has An Acclaimed Singer’

Comment
9 Items
Entertainment  |  Team CASSIUS

Mase Is Willing To Speak To Diddy After His Prison Release Because "God Forgives Everybody"

Comment
Rest In Power Graphic Generic
41 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comment
Black Health +365
Close