Billboard Gospel Air Play Charts (Week of April 11th)
- Mercy Endureth – EJ Fields
- Turn It Around – Pastor Mike Jr.
- Never Shall Forget – Jermaine Dolly
- Live Breathe Fight – Tamela Mann
- In The Room – James Fortune
- Nobody But Jesus – Josh Copeland
- I Can Count On You – The Group Fire
- Jesus I Do – Mariah Carey f/The Clark Sisters
- Blessings – Tanya Nolan
- Still – Jonathan McReynolds f/Jamal Roberts.
- Right There Lasha Knox f/Earnest Pugh
- Love Never Fails – Fred Hammond & The Choir Room
- Lord I Love You – Nia Allen
- Holy You – Tye Tribbett
- God Did It – Kenny Lewis & One Voice
- Able – Darrell Walls f/PJ Morton
- You’re Not Finished – Kaleb Carson and Anthony Evans
- John P. Kee – Church Medley
- Hosanna – Zak Williams & 1 Akord f/Barry Allen
- Made New – Jason Nelson f/Madison Ryann Ward
Billboard Gospel Air Play Charts (Week of April 11th) was originally published on praisedc.com
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