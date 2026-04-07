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Victor Glover First Black Man To Fly Around The Moon

Space Pilot Showing The Sky Is Not The Limit

Published on April 7, 2026
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Launch Of The Artemis II Mission To The Moon
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

We are witnessing a monumental moment in history that reminds us exactly what we are capable of when we reach for the stars. NASA Astronaut Victor J. Glover officially became the first Black man to fly around the moon, marking a massive leap forward for the culture and for humanity.

Glover is serving as the pilot for the Artemis II mission, joined by Commander Reid Wiseman and Mission Specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen. They launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a 10 day journey that will take them more than 230,000 miles from Earth. This mission is a critical test of the Space Launch System and the Orion spacecraft, paving the way for long term exploration on the lunar surface.

Victor Glover is no stranger to the heights of excellence. A Navy aviator with over 3,000 flight hours, he previously spent 168 days in space as part of the SpaceX Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station. Now, he is leading the charge in the first crewed moon mission in over 50 years.

This isn’t just about technical milestones or scientific data. It is about a leader showing the youth that the sky is not the limit. It is about a brother carrying the legacy of those who came before him into deep space. As the crew completes their journey and prepares to return home, we celebrate this historic achievement and the doors it opens for the next generation of explorers.

Congratulations to Victor Glover and the entire Artemis II team. We are watching with pride as you navigate the heavens.

Victor Glover First Black Man To Fly Around The Moon was originally published on praisedc.com

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