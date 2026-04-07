Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Close
Breaking News
Raper Offset Shot in Florida Read Full Story →
Celebrity News

Lil Tjay Not Shot Nor Involved In Offset Shooting, Says Rep

A lawyer for New York rapper Lil Tjay shared a statement revealing that his client was not shot alongside Offset in Florida.

Published on April 7, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2024 Rolling Loud Miami

News went wide on Monday that Offset was shot near a Florida casino alongside unconfirmed chatter that fellow rapper Lil Tjay was also hit. A representative for Lil Tjay has issued a statement which revealed that his client was not shot nor involved in the Offset incident.

According to Lil Tjay’s lawyer, Dawn M. Florio, her client was not in the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, where the shooting reportedly took place.

From Florio’s Instagram:

Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors

Tjay and Offset have had their differences over the years, presumably over owed monies, and Tjay has also been previously shot. In 2022, while at a New Jersey shopping center, Tjay was shot multiple times in an attempted robbery.

Also in 2022, Takeoff, Offset’s Migos bandmate, was shot and killed while reportedly gambling. As of now, Offset’s condition has been reported as stable, and no charges have been announced in connection with the shooting.

UPDATE: According to a report from TMZ, Lil Tjay was arrested on disorderly conduct charges in connection with a fight at the same hotel where Offset was shot at. It isn’t known yet if the fight and shooting are connected in any way.

Photo: Getty

Lil Tjay Not Shot Nor Involved In Offset Shooting, Says Rep was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Celebrity  |  imannmilner

Chill On Me: TLC’s Chilli Is Worried That MAGA Rumors Will Taint Her Legacy

Comment
Photo of Quincy JONES
25 Items
Exclusives  |  Keenan Higgins

B-Side Bangers: Quincy Jones

Comment
Entertainment  |  Kerbi Lynn

Jonathan Majors Falls From Unsecured Window On Daily Wire Film, Producers Refuse To ‘Negotiate With Communists’ As Crew Strikes Over Safety

Comment
Michael Jacksons Record 'Dangerous' In France On November 21, 1991.
16 Items
Music  |  tethomas

The King of Pop’s Impact: Modern Artists Who Channel Michael Jackson

Comment
29 Items
Celebrity News  |  Black America Web Staff

Black Celebrity Birthdays in April: Icons You Should Know

Comment
Black Health +365
Close