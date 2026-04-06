Dad Mode: LeBron James Scolds Bronny James Mid-Game After A Bad Pass

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

LeBron James has more firsthand basketball knowledge than maybe anyone else, so when he sees someone make a bone-headed play, he has no choice but to frustratingly point it out. Even when it’s his own son, Bronny.

Last night, the Los Angeles Lakers were taking on the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center when Jr. flubbed during the third quarter.

With just over five minutes remaining and the Lakers trailing by eight, Bronny tried to hit LeBron with a chest pass, but Dallas defender Marvin Bagley III locked him down as both went after the ball, and it went out of bounds.

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LeBron immediately shot a look at Bronny and gestured that a bounce pass would have been more appropriate. Then, as Bronny makes his way over to the sideline to inbound the ball, LeBron can be seen scolding him some more.

Bronny would later make up for the blunder by hitting a corner three later that quarter.

LeBron’s scolding of his son makes sense because he was the de facto leader now that Luka Doncic has been ruled out for the season following a hamstring injury, and Austin Reaves, too, with an oblique strain.

Still, the game didn’t go their way despite LeBron’s 30-point performance as the Mavs won 134-128 because phenom Cooper Flagg went off for 45 points.

However, it marked only the 25th win on the season for the lowly ranked Mavs. That’s compared to the 50-win Lakers, who are in third place with just a handful of games left in the regular season.

Parenting midgame isn’t the only thing that’s made LeBron feel like he’s the official unc of the NBA, as he recently read a stat that he’s played an estimated 37 percent of all NBA players.

At 41, his recovery is getting tougher too, telling some golfing buddies that he goes to “sleep available for the game tomorrow, and I wake up doubtful game-time decision.”

See social media’s reaction to the on-court father-son moment below.