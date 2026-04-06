Canceled Or Comeback? Kanye West Brings Out Lauryn Hill & Travis Scott Onstage, Social Media Slams Celeb Supporters For Hypocrisy

The resurrection of Ye’s career is currently in full swing, but it remains a deeply polarizing spectacle as several celebs jump back on his bandwagon. Following a rocky opening night characterized by technical frustrations and the rapper’s public criticism of his crew for “corny” lighting, the second night of Kanye West’s concert at SoFi Stadium on Saturday, April 4, attempted to pivot toward musical legacy. By surrounding himself with industry royalty like Lauryn Hill and Travis Scott, West sought to solidify a comeback that many still view with significant skepticism.

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While the arena was packed with fans and a notable list of Black celebrities, the atmosphere was a complex mix of musical nostalgia and the heavy baggage of West’s recent history. Despite the high-production value of the Bully era, the rapper continues to navigate a fractured relationship with the public following years of antisemitic rhetoric, racist outbursts, and a political alignment that many in the Black community found alienating.

The most discussed moment of the evening occurred when the legendary Lauryn Hill emerged through a cloud of smoke. The crowd erupted as Hill launched into “All Falls Down,” a track that famously sampled her 2002 work. For West, appearing alongside an icon like Hill, seemingly serves the purpose of winning back former friends and the support of the Black community. West has frequently compared his new album, Bully, to Hill’s 1998 masterpiece, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, seemingly attempting to align his current era with her legacy of neo-soul specialty.

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Hill remained on stage for a significant portion of the set, even bringing out her sons, Zion and YG Marley. While the musical quality was undeniable, some critics argue that these high-profile collaborations are an effort to buy back the grace he lost during his most erratic periods.

The guest list extended to current heavyweights, with Travis Scott joining West to perform “Father,” the lead single from the Bully album. Scott’s involvement, who is often a controversial figure himself, highlights a segment of the industry that remains loyal to West regardless of his former opinions.

The show also featured André Troutman and CeeLo Green, both of whom added to the sense of a unified front. Meanwhile, West’s wife, Bianca Censori, was seen dancing in the VIP section, maintaining the supportive inner circle. However, this does little to address the rightfully earned concerns held by many who feel West’s past comments have caused irreparable harm to his standing as a figure of the Black community.

TMZ also reported that West’s eldest daughter, North, took the stage to rap “Bless Me” and “Piercing on My Hand.” The massive turnout of Black celebrities has also reignited the debate over cancel culture. Comedian Donnell Rawlings recently suggested that the Black community may be more inclined toward forgiveness than white audiences.

As previously reported, the father of four recently issued an apology, specifically to the Jewish community, for his past controversial comments.

“This, for me, as evidenced by the letter, isn’t about reviving my commerciality,” he continued. “This is because these remorseful feelings were so heavy on my heart and weighing on my spirit. I owe a huge apology once again for everything that I said that hurt the Jewish and Black communities in particular. All of it went too far.”

He also detailed the struggle he has had with his mental health and bipolar disorder.

“I feel really blessed to be able to sit here with you today and just take accountability,” Ye said. “I was dealing with some various issues, bipolar, also, so it would take the ideas I had and take them to an extreme where I would forget about the protection of the people around me, or myself.”

What do you think? Should Kanye be forgiven?

Canceled Or Comeback? Kanye West Brings Out Lauryn Hill & Travis Scott Onstage, Social Media Slams Celeb Supporters For Hypocrisy was originally published on bossip.com