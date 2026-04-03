Zonnique’s Next Chapter: Healing, Hustle, and New OMG Girlz Music

Zonnique's new single 'Best' captures her authentic, bold and unapologetic vibe as she steps out of her shell.

Motherhood has motivated Zonnique to hustle harder, ensuring her daughter understands the family legacy.

Zonnique confirms an official OMG Girlz project is coming, along with new solo music and visuals.

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Zonnique recently stopped by the Posted on the Corner studio to chop it up with DJ Misses and Incognito, and she brought nothing but pure authenticity to the mic. Celebrating her birthday and the release of her brand-new single, the Atlanta native opened up about stepping out of her shell, balancing her life as a mother, and what fans can expect from her next. If you thought you knew the “sweet princess” of the Harris family, it is time to get reacquainted. Zonnique is officially in her boss era.

Dropping “Best” and Stepping Out

Zonnique dove straight into the story behind her new punchy track, “Best.” The song actually has deep family roots. Her sister initially wrote it for the OMG Girlz years ago, and with a little lyrical polish from her friend Kess, Zonnique knew this was the perfect anthem to drop for her birthday. It perfectly captures her current vibe: authentic, bold, and unapologetic. She admits that growing up in the spotlight made it easy to hide in her shell, but this new era is all about showcasing her true self, dark humor and all.



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When asked whether she is in a “soft girl” or “protect my peace” era, Zonnique made it clear she is simply in her own lane. For her, healing and bossing up happen at the exact same time. Her creative process reflects this mindset. Having a home studio allows her to process her emotions privately before leaving it all on the track. Music serves as her ultimate therapy, and while she joked about hoarding a vault of unreleased therapeutic songs on her phone, fans are thrilled she is finally sharing her art with the world again.

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Motherhood: The Ultimate Motivation

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Balancing a music career and motherhood is no easy feat, but Zonnique is handling it like a superhero. She got completely real about how having her daughter shifted her entire mindset. Coming from a legacy family, she once felt a relaxed “I don’t have to” attitude toward the hustle. Motherhood changed everything. Now, she pushes herself harder than ever, figuring things out day by day while making sure her daughter understands the incredible family legacy she is part of.

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Big Plans for 2026: The OMG Girlz Return

The future is looking incredibly bright for Zonnique and her community of fans. For the rest of 2026, she is planning to deliver exactly what the culture has been asking for. Alongside new solo music and fresh visuals, she confirmed that an official OMG Girlz project—their first full body of work—is finally on the way. Add in some manifestations for returning to acting and dipping into modeling, and it is clear Zonnique is ready to take over.

Stream “Best” today, and keep your eyes peeled for the unstoppable moves Zonnique is making this year!