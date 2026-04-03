Gen Z Slang Deeply Rooted In Black Culture, Linguistic Experts Say

Many popular Gen Z slang words have origins in African American Vernacular English, which has its own distinct grammar and vocabulary.

Negative stereotypes have led to the dismissal of AAVE as 'improper speech,' erasing its history and cultural significance.

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Popular Gen Z slang words like “rizz” and “slay” have become so widespread that these terms topped Unscramblerer’s list of most popular slang in 2025. But where do these buzzworthy words come from, and how do they become so deeply embedded in our everyday language that friends and even parents start using them? Experts say many of the words now labeled as Gen Z slang actually have roots that reach back centuries, particularly in Black culture and to African American Vernacular English (AAVE).

The Black history of Gen Z slang.

A report by NBC News correspondent Marquis Francis explored the history of some of these phrases with language enthusiasts. According to the report, some of these words emerged during periods of enslavement, born out of struggle and trauma. Linguists note that such language was often used to communicate openly within the community while remaining opaque to outsiders. Today, many of these words are recognized as part of African American Vernacular English (AAVE), also called Ebonics.

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As previously reported, historians believe AAVE’s roots trace to English dialects introduced to the American South in the 17th and 18th centuries, according to The Oxford Handbook of African American Language. These dialects were adopted and adapted by African Americans, influenced by both British English and African languages, as well as Caribbean creole varieties brought over by enslaved people. Although AAVE is frequently mischaracterized as slang or “incorrect” English, it is a fully distinct linguistic system with its own grammar, vocabulary, and pronunciation patterns — such as dropping “-ing” (e.g., “goin’” instead of “going”) or r-lessness, and substitutions like “fo’” for “four” or “he be” instead of “he is.”

Negative stereotypes and improper attribution lead to the erasure of history, experts say.

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Over time, this vernacular evolved. Many of the popular Gen Z terms that thrive today eventually circulated within popular Black subcultures, including early hip-hop and underground drag scenes, and were not widely embraced by the mainstream. Words with letters dropped, or entire phrases combined to form new expressions, were often dismissed as improper speech associated with poverty or lack of education.

Those negative stereotypes still exist today. A 2021 study involving 20 audio recordings of 14 Black North American men and six Black British men asked participants to guess the speakers’ race and age. The study found that speakers perceived as using AAVE were more likely to be stereotyped as “lazy,” “uneducated,” and “poor.” Controversies surrounding AAVE are not new — the 1996 Ebonics debate, in which the Oakland, California, Board of Education recognized it as a primary language to improve literacy, sparked nationwide discussion and criticism.

Today, however, these terms have permeated the default dialect of a generation, transcending race, region, and class in the digital age. Critics, however, have highlighted the erasure of Black origins, pointing out that non-Black Gen Zers often use these words without understanding their cultural significance and complicated history.

“I don’t necessarily say that no one else can speak it, but what I do say is it comes from those people that created it,” said Sonja Lanehart, a linguistics professor at the University of Arizona and the author of The Oxford Handbook of African American Language, which she wrote to address misconceptions around AAVE.

Linguists warn that when a word’s origins are viewed negatively or stripped away, it can erase a community’s history, a potentially dangerous consequence. For Jamaal Muwwakkil, a sociocultural anthropologist and linguist, it is crucial that Gen Zers understand the history of these words and credit the people who created them.

“It doesn’t make any sense to me that you can hear a word and then say, ‘That word sounds cool or it’s interesting; let me never look into it and just start saying it,’” Muwwakkil told Francis. “That seems strange to me.” He explained that AAVE was more than slang: it was a tool for enslaved people brought to the U.S. in the 17th century to find common ground among themselves, using language to communicate within the community while remaining covert to outsiders. It was a form of protection.

Language experts stress that African American language is not exclusive to Black people, but understanding its history and giving proper attribution is essential. Without that recognition, some people may benefit from the language, while those who created it are often erased.

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Gen Z Slang Deeply Rooted In Black Culture, Linguistic Experts Say was originally published on newsone.com