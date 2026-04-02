Ladies, It’s Time To Twirl: Flirty Skirts Are Spring’s Must-Have Trend

Celebrities like Chase Infiniti and Zendaya are embracing the flirty skirt trend, with dramatic tulle and feathered designs.

The trend offers versatility, from polished and refined looks to edgy, night-out styles.

Flirty skirts can bring personality and movement to any outfit, making them a standout spring fashion choice.

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Ladies, it’s time to twirl. Flirty skirts are outside and taking over.

With spring finally showing up, the energy is shifting. Hemlines are moving, and the girls are giving volume, movement, and just a little bit of drama. From red carpets to press tours, some of our favorite style stars are already stepping out in looks that feel light, playful, and ready for warm weather.

And yes, the fashion girls are taking notes.

Chase Infiniti Brings Ballerina Drama To The Red Carpet

Chase Infiniti who just gave us one of the clearest examples of this trend. While attending The Testaments premiere in Los Angeles, the Louis Vuitton ambassador stepped out in a custom tan look that balanced structure with softness in the best way.

Her look was so good.

Source: Julian Hamilton / Getty

Her corset-style bodice was sleek and sculpted, but the real moment came from the skirt. A full, dramatic tulle bottom that instantly gave ballerina energy—airy, layered, and made to move. The garment sat right at that sweet spot between polished and playful, proving that flirty skirts can still feel luxe.

Spring Trend: Zendaya Keeps It Short, Chic, And A Little Bit Feathered

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Then there’s Zendaya, who never misses when it comes to serving the girls. While on her current The Drama press run, she stepped out in a black-and-white textured look that played with structure up top and movement at the bottom.

Her skirt was short, flirty, and finished with feather detailing that brought the whole look to life. It’s giving chic bird—but make it fashion. The length showed off her legs, while the feathers added just enough drama without going too far.

This is the version of the trend for the girls who want something a little sharper. Still playful, still fun -but with edge. Perfect for a night out or any moment when you want your outfit to do a little talking.

Spring Trend: Brandy Shows Us How To Do Flirty And Polished

And then we have Brandy Norwood, who gave us a completely different take while out promoting her memoir Phases. Brandy leaned into a monochromatic white look that felt soft, elevated, and put together.

Her tiered A-line tulle skirt brought the volume, while the matching jacket and sleek heels kept everything clean and refined. It works for brunch, meetings, or anywhere you want to look polished with a little personality.

This is your reminder that flirty skirts don’t have to do the most to stand out.

Thanks to these celebrity it girls, the forecast is clear—more movement, more volume, and a whole lot of twirling. Flirty skirts are in, and we’re outside.

Ladies, It’s Time To Twirl: Flirty Skirts Are Spring’s Must-Have Trend was originally published on hellobeautiful.com