Wedding Season 2026: A Guide For All The Brides
There’s never a bad time to become a bride! That’s why we decided to close out Women’s History Month on a beautiful note with our official bridal guide for the lucky ladies of 2026.
We got a fall preview at the top trends a few months back that will be popping up in wedding ceremonies for the foreseeable seasons: it’s all about lace, lightweight, languid and most important of all lovely. During a sunny October week in New York, we spent a day in bridal world by first getting an early morning preview by MILLA NOVA with its Set In Momento couture collection, and another aptly titled La Maison Rose. Then it was off to a runway presentation atop NYC’s breathtaking One World Observatory as Ukrainian bridal houses WONÁ Concept and Eva Lendel previewed new bridal collections for New York Bridal Fashion Week. Just before sunset, we ended day 1 with Claire Pettibone and a quite romantic preview of The Archive Collection, a true devotion to the beauty of a bride. We finally closed things out the next day with VICTOR dE SOUZA and a bridal range that not only looked good but smelled phenomenal thanks to the venue choice of his flagship store, Emanuel New York.
RELATED: WHM – SZA Shines For Vans In Spring 2026 “Off the Wall” Campaign
WONÁ CONCEPT x EVA LENDEL:
The joint presentation by WONÁ Concept and Eva Lendel couldn’t have been planned better. The weather, daylight timing, astoundingly beautiful models and equally eye-catching ensembles all seemed to work in tandem with one another. Overall, it was a shared vision of modern femininity with a couture finish. Cherry-red florals adorned the runway for added emphasis, which translated onto the models themselves as each adorned faux floral tattoos that gave the looks a hint of edge. From silk chiffon mint gowns and architectural cage corsetry to intricate lace detailing, it was certainly a sight to see.
Italian silks, mikado and organza made for standout fabrics used throughout the execution.
CLAIRE PETTIBONE:
Claire Pettibone used the grand occasion of The Archive Collection to celebrate 20 years and counting at the forefront of bridal fashion. Romance is at the core in terms of inspiration, with homage paid to Claire’s affinity for all things beautiful from a bride’s perspective. Vintage themes inspired the gown designs, particularly as it relates to feminine lace and hand-painted florals for extra artistic flair.
The themes you see below come in the form of “Memory,” “Cherish,” “Midnight,” “Forget-Me-Not,” “Toulouse” and “Treasure.”
VICTOR dE SOUZA:
Victor de Souza, famed bridal designer of NYC-based perfumery Emanuel New York, showcased one impressively couture bridal range for the 2026 season. He specifically looked to the Victorian era with a modern twist, going to the length of selecting 19th century fashion killa Princess Alexandra of Wales as an overall muse.
The style story plays out in the silk floral jacquard offerings, in addition to tailored trousers, tulle petals and sequins. These blend into popular choices in detailing like lace, ruffles and monochrome textures you see many brands trying to execute. With Victor, he simply just does it.
MILLA NOVA:
Milla Nova not only stood out with its wide offerings, they also allowed us exclusive access to see some of the looks from a melanated perspective. We played with styling from its Set in Momento collection, inspired by Hollywood sirens like Josephine Baker and Grace Kelly, and also dived into the La Maison Rose range that takes beauty tips from the romantic Roseraie de la Normandie near Rouen, France.
It would be the 1989 wedding gown that belonged to head designer Juliana’s mother that inspired the collection at whole. From there, experimentation with 3D florals, delicate rosettes and removable appliqués made it feel modern and fun overall.
We sure got pleasure in putting our own special spin on the preview. We hope you enjoy as well!!