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Halle Bailey Movies & TV Shows You Need to Watch Right Now

Top Halle Bailey Movies & TV Shows You Need to Watch Right Now

If you’re trying to tap in, here are the top Halle Bailey movies and shows you should have on your radar right now. Including what’s coming next.

Published on March 27, 2026
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Top Halle Bailey Movies & TV Shows You Need to Watch Right Now

Halle Bailey is quickly becoming one of the most exciting young stars in entertainment. From Disney to Black cinema to upcoming major film roles, her catalog is growing fast.

If you’re trying to tap in, here are the top Halle Bailey movies and shows you should have on your radar right now. Including what’s coming next.

Halle Bailey is quickly becoming one of the most exciting young stars in entertainment. From Disney to major film roles and upcoming projects, her catalog is growing fast. If you’re trying to tap in, here are the top Halle Bailey movies and shows you need to watch right now—including what’s next.

1. The Little Mermaid

Halle stepped into history as Ariel, delivering a performance that was both vocally stunning and culturally impactful.

2. The Color Purple

As young Nettie, Halle added depth to a powerful reimagining of a Black cinematic classic.

3. Grown-ish

This is where many people first got familiar with Halle. Playing Sky Forster alongside Chloe Bailey, she showed natural charisma and comedic timing.



4. Last Holiday (Early Appearance)

A lesser-known appearance that reflects Halle’s early performance journey before her mainstream breakout.

5. Me, You & Tuscany (Upcoming)

An upcoming romantic drama that will showcase Halle stepping into a more mature, leading role bag.

6. Michael (Upcoming)

The Michael Jackson biopic is one of the most anticipated films on the way. Halle being tied to a project of this scale shows how fast she’s leveling up.

7. Why the Sun and the Moon Live in the Sky

An Afro-fantasy adaptation Halle is attached to—this could be a major cultural moment if executed right.

8. Let It Shine

While Halle wasn’t in this film, Let It Shine represents the same Black Disney musical lane that helped pave the way for artists like her. It’s a must-watch for the culture.

Halle Bailey isn’t just having a moment, she’s building longevity. With major films, upcoming roles, and a strong musical foundation, she’s positioned to be one of the defining stars of her generation.

RELATED: DDG Files For Restraining Order Against Halle Bailey, Claiming She Took His Gun & Threatened Self Harm, Social Media Ignites

Top Halle Bailey Movies & TV Shows You Need to Watch Right Now was originally published on hot1009.com

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