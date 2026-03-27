BRRR! 30 Gucci Mane Tracks You Gotta Bump Before Birthday Bash XXX

Source: Creative Services / iONEDigital

Birthday Bash XXX is about to take over the city! You already know Atlanta goes big, and nobody brings the heat like Gucci Mane. From setting off block parties to running up the charts, Guwop’s been the real MVP of trap.

If you’re trying to get in the zone for the Bash or just want the essentials on your playlist, we got you. These 30 tracks hit every era—OG mixtapes, deep cuts, and straight-up anthems. Let’s run it: