Israel Adesanya Connects With Daily Paper & Engage For New Capsule

Israel Adesanya is on target to return to this ring this coming weekend in Seattle for UFC Fight Night 271, and the stakes are certainly high. Partnering with fashion brand Daily Paper and MMA gear hub Engage, Israel Adesanya has a new limited-run capsule collection on the market.

Israel Adesanya is on a quest to recapture middleweight gold, but first, he will prove himself in the Octagon against the 14th-ranked fighter in the division, Joe Pyfer.

One thing that we can surely say is that The Last Stylebender will come to the ring looking fresh, as evidenced by the Daily Paper x Engage collab. The pieces in the capsule include pro-tech boxing gloves, hybrid shorts, a long-sleeve t-shirt, a pair of short-sleeve t-shirts, a hoodie, and grappling shorts.

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The fight gear comes in a bright blue colorway and in Black, adorned with Adinkra signaling Adesanya’s West African heritage. The Nigerian-New Zealand fighter’s capsule features symbols inspired by the Yoruba ethnic group that he’s a member of.

Beyond the performance gear, Izzy is known for being stylish, so the capsule drop features streetwear-ready looks in the t-shirt and hoodie, all featuring the flair that Adesanya fights with.

The Israel Adesanya X Daily Paper X Engage capsule drop is live now as supplies last. To cop yourself a piece or two, please click here.

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Photo: Daily Paper/Engage