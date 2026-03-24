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Urban One Raises $1.7M for St. Jude Kids

Urban One, Reach Media Raise $1.7 Million During Urban Cares Radiothon To Support St. Jude Families

Urban One'a Radio One and Reach Media listeners raised $1.7 million during the 2026 Urban Cares radiothon to support St. Jude families

Published on March 24, 2026
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Radio One Atlanta, St. Jude
Source: Radio One Atlanta / Radio One Digital

Urban One Inc.’s Radio One and Reach Media divisions raised $1.7 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through this year’s Urban Cares for St. Jude Kids radiothon.

The two-day nationwide broadcast, held March 12-13, aired across 25 stations in 13 markets and seven nationally syndicated shows. Hosts shared powerful stories from St. Jude patients and families and urged listeners to become Partners in Hope, St. Jude’s monthly donor program.

Flagship programs included “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell,” “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” “The Willie Moore Jr. Show” and “Posted on the Corner,” supported by local on-air talent and Urban AC stations joining the effort for the first time. Markets such as Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Raleigh, Richmond, Charlotte and Houston contributed more than $1.3 million combined, with many other cities adding to the total.

“For nearly twenty years, Urban One has rallied listeners across the nation on behalf of St. Jude families,” said Ike Anand, president and CEO of ALSAC, St. Jude’s fundraising and awareness organization. Deon Levingston, co-president of Urban One’s audio division, called the partnership one of the company’s most meaningful commitments and praised audiences for responding year after year.

The radiothon is part of the Music Gives to St. Jude Kids initiative, which connects artists, media partners and fans to support research and treatment for life-threatening childhood diseases. Because of fundraising efforts like Urban Cares, families at St. Jude never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food, allowing them to focus on their child’s care.

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St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital St. Jude Radiothon

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