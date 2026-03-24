Trump Sends ICE To US Airports To Help TSA And Target Immigrants, Of Course

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The Trump administration seems to keep doubling and tripling down on everything that makes it unpopular with everyone outside of President Donald Trump’s cult-like MAGA base. That’s really the only explanation possible for why Trump and his Cabinet of reverse-DEI imbeciles thought it was a grand idea to send Immigration and Customs Enforcement(ICE) agents to U.S. airports to assist TSA agents in, well, doing things ICE isn’t trained for.

On Sunday, Trump announced his plans to send ICE agents to airports starting Monday to assist TSA officers who have been working without pay for more than five weeks during a partial government shutdown caused by DHS funding being in limbo, which is largely due to the aggressive, oppressive, atrocious, racist and sometimes deadly behavior and practices of ICE agents.

In other words, the Trump administration sent ICE to airports to help deal with the issue that, at its core, was caused by ICE at the behest of the Trump administration.

Acting DHS Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis told Axios via email that Trump “is using every tool available to help American travelers who are facing hours-long lines at airports across the country — especially during this spring break and holiday season that is very important for many American families.” Meanwhile, White House border czar Tom Homan was asked about how well-planned out the move to place ICE in an airport security role it wasn’t designed for, and his response was basically, “Plan? What plan? Have you even met this administration?”

From Axios:

Asked how a plan created in 24 hours could be well thought out, Homan replied: “How much of a plan does it mean to guard an exit to make sure no one comes through that exit?” It takes four to six months to train and certify TSA officers, according to DHS, a process ICE agents have not undergone. There is no law mandating specific training requirements for checkpoint screeners, and the acting TSA administrator could designate ICE agents to fill those roles, former TSA administrator John Pistole tells Axios. “But that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea,” Pistole says. “If I’m getting on a flight tomorrow, I want to know that the people doing the screening are qualified, that it’s not their first day on the job.”

Ahhh, but see this is the Trump administration, where officials only even pretend to care about merit and qualifications when they’re spreading anti-DEI propaganda to keep Black people and women out of prestigious positions dominated by white men. But in a federal government that has UFC fighters teaching combat training seminars to FBI agents, and under a president who and consistently places people in roles they have no background in — including an undereducated senator who thinks dueling is legal in the 21st century, who Trump nominated to lead the DHS — of course, an ICE agent can work the airports and do a TSA agent’s job.

Then, of course, there’s the elephant in the room: where ICE agents go, harassment, racial profiling, violent arrests and human rights violations are sure to follow.

In fact, it took less than 24 hours since ICE was deployed to airports for videos like the following to begin going viral.

While Homan told CNN that ICE agents would assist TSA in its duties by guarding exits, he also slipped in the possibility that they would be there to conduct immigration enforcement as well.

“We do immigration enforcement at airports all the time. So it’s not going to change,” he said.

On Saturday, before making his official announcement about ICE assisting TSA, Trump said in a Truth Social post that ICE agents would arrest undocumented immigrants at airports, with “heavy emphasis on those from Somalia,” a nation Trump has spent months disparaging, along with its people, both there and in those who reside in the U.S.

Both Homan and Trump appear to be indicating that ICE agents will be at the airport profiling and harassing any Black or brown person they see who looks foreign, because how else would the agency identify potential detainees?

Again, Trump is just giving us more of what has given his administration the lowest approval ratings of any presidency in recent history. His immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota, which were largely focused on the state’s Somali community, are what caused the PR nightmare that led to the stall on DHS funding, which is what’s causing the calamity at airports. So what does Trump do? He sends immigration enforcement officers to the airport to target Somalis, and, I guess, help out with the delays and overworked, underpaid (or not paid at all) TSA agents.

But don’t worry, the administration is still easing our concerns by having federal websites blame everything on Democrats, just as it did during the last shutdown on Trump’s watch.

Pathetic.

SEE ALSO:

ICE Is The Real Criminal Threat, Not Undocumented Immigrants

Is ICE A Terrorist Organization? Intelligence Expert Malcolm Nance Explains



Trump Sends ICE To US Airports To Help TSA And Target Immigrants, Of Course was originally published on newsone.com