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Brandy To Receive A Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

After a legendary career, Brandy to receive star from Hollywood Chamber of Commerce

Published on March 24, 2026
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Phases A Memoir By Brandy
Source: HarperCollins Publishers / HarperCollins Publishers

It’s about time. Brandy is finally getting her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and honestly, it feels like a “long time coming” moment for the Vocal Bible.

After decades of giving us R&B classics, starring in Moesha, and basically redefining the genre for an entire generation, the legendary singer is officially being cemented into Hollywood history. It’s not just about the music, though. From being the first Black Cinderella to her recent run on the charts, she’s been a staple in the culture for as long as most of us can remember.The ceremony is happening on Monday, March 30, at 11:30 a.m. PT. It’s going to be a huge celebration of her legacy, and we already know some heavy hitters like Issa Rae and Babyface are stopping by to speak. It’s a massive win for her “Starz” fanbase, who have been rooting for this recognition for years. Even though she’s already a Grammy winner with a resume a mile long, there’s something special about seeing that name in terrazzo and brass on Hollywood Boulevard.It’s a reminder that even in an industry that moves as fast as music does, true talent and staying power eventually get the flowers they deserve.

Brandy To Receive A Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame was originally published on praisedc.com

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