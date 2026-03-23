TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue Link Up for the "It's Iconic" Tour
TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue Link Up for the "It's Iconic" Tour
- The tour features legendary hits from each group, including 'No Scrubs,' 'Push It,' and 'Free Your Mind'.
- The show is a celebration of resilience and the legacy of these trailblazing female groups.
- Tickets and VIP packages, including meet-and-greet opportunities, go on sale starting March 26, 2026.
Three of the most iconic names in hip-hop and R&B—TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue—are joining forces for the first time ever on the “It’s Iconic” North American tour. This groundbreaking collaboration celebrates decades of music, empowerment, and sisterhood, promising fans an unforgettable experience.
The tour kicks off on August 15, 2026, in Franklin, Tennessee, and will travel across the U.S. and Canada, hitting major cities like Chicago, Toronto, Las Vegas, and Atlanta before wrapping up on October 11 in Concord, California. Atlanta fans can look forward to an electrifying performance on October 2 at the Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park.
What to Expect
Fans can anticipate a night packed with legendary hits, including TLC’s “No Scrubs,” “Waterfalls,” and “Creep,” Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push It,” “Shoop,” and “Whatta Man,” and En Vogue’s “Free Your Mind,” “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It),” and “Don’t Let Go (Love).”
The tour is more than just a concert—it’s a celebration of resilience, empowerment, and the legacy of these trailblazing groups. “This show is going to be crazy,” Cheryl “Salt” James of Salt-N-Pepa tells PEOPLE. “I feel like this is going to be the most fun touring experience I’ve ever had.”
En Vogue’s Terry Ellis added, “Having all of us come together, it’s a cultural Olympian. They represent resilience and empowerment, and to be a part of that? They’re legends.”
“You’re legends,” said TLC’s Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas.
“We’re all legends!” James said.
Tickets and VIP Packages
Tickets for the “It’s Iconic” tour go on sale starting March 26, 2026, with presales beginning March 24. VIP packages will include meet-and-greet opportunities with Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue, premium seating, and exclusive merchandise tied to TLC.
Full Tour Dates
- Aug. 15 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
- Aug. 18 – Des Moines, IA – Iowa State Fair Grandstand
- Aug. 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Aug. 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Aug. 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Aug. 24 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
- Aug. 27 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Albany Med Health System at SPAC
- Aug. 28 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
- Aug. 30 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- Aug. 31 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Sept. 2 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
- Sept. 3 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater
- Sept. 5 – St. Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fairgrounds
- Sept. 8 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
- Sept. 10 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Sept. 12 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- Sept. 13 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- Sept. 15 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
- Sept. 16 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- Sept. 18 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- Sept. 19 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Sept. 20 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater
- Sept. 23 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sept. 24 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
- Sept. 27 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater
- Sept. 29 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
- Sept. 30 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
- Oct. 2 – Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
- Oct. 4 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Oct. 5 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- Oct. 7 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Oct. 9 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas
- Oct. 10 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome
- Oct. 11 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see these legendary groups share the stage. Grab your tickets and get ready for a night of nostalgia, empowerment, and unforgettable music!
TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue Link Up for the "It's Iconic" Tour was originally published on majicatl.com