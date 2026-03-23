Subscribe
Close
News

BWI Passengers Told to Plan Ahead Amid Growing TSA Lines

Published on March 23, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-BWI-AIRPORT-PASSENGERS
Source: MANNY CENETA / Getty

Travelers heading out of Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport are being advised to give themselves extra time this morning as lengthy lines are already building at security checkpoints.

Airport officials say Security Checkpoint A is currently closed, while all other TSA checkpoints remain open and operating with what are being described as routine wait times. However, officials warn that conditions can change quickly as passenger volume increases throughout the day.

Because of the potential for longer-than-usual delays, travelers are strongly encouraged to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their scheduled departure time. Doing so can help reduce stress and ensure enough time to get through security and make it to boarding gates without issue.

Passengers are also urged to stay updated by monitoring the airport’s official social media channels for real-time alerts, checkpoint updates, and travel guidance.

Airport leaders say planning ahead, arriving early, and remaining flexible are key to navigating what could be a busy travel morning.

BWI Passengers Told to Plan Ahead Amid Growing TSA Lines was originally published on 92q.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
17 Items
Pop Culture  |  Team CASSIUS

50 Cent Roasts Usher & Justin Bieber's Alleged Fight At Beyoncé's Oscars Party

Comment
16 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Sammy Approved

Easter Style Inspo: Cute, Classy Easter Outfits To Step Into Spring

Comment
LL Cool J performs at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021
12 Items
Food & Travel  |  Nia Noelle

Black Festivals and Events You Should Have On Your Calendar in 2026

Comment
3 Items
News  |  Christopher Smith

Map Showing Africa's True Size Goes Viral

Comment
VIP Preview Frieze LA, Paramount Pictures Studios, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Feb 2020
10 Items
Art & Design  |  Nia Noelle

African-American Art That Will Elevate Your Home’s Vibes

Comment
Black Health +365

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close