Viral photos of a suspiciously steamy makeout session between Tyler Perry & Marlo Hampton had fans rooting for a new #RHOA power couple, but insiders called cap on the kiss. A.I. instigators can’t keep getting away with this, as Marlo would say; “today drained” us. Source: Prince Williams / Getty On March 19, photos went viral after Marlo and Tyler were spotted together at the Sea Salt SoulFull Sunday Gospel Brunch. In one frame, they’re hugged up for a photo op and in the next, it looks like Tyler picked up the former Bravo baddie for a kiss with her leg almost wrapped around him. In front of Kirk Franklin at Sunday brunch? IKFLY about that PDA!

In just one day, the post racked up millions of views and thousands of comments side-eyeing the random romance. Many speculated it was another infamous PR stunt or industry relationship. It turns out the mysterious moment with Madea mogul is even faker than that. Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Insiders entered the chat for some rumor control, confirming to the Jasmine Brand that the curious celebrity pair is “not dating.” “Insiders stress that the interaction between Perry and Hampton was completely platonic, noting the two have a friendly relationship and nothing more. We’re also told Perry intentionally avoided attention at the event, asking that cameras not be out so the focus would remain on the fundraiser — not him. The event was hosted by Catherine Brewton Vice President of Creative at Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI), bringing together guests for a cause — not a couple reveal,” the publication stated.

Why Fans Thought Tyler Perry & Marlo Hampton Could Be A Real Celebrity Couple Like every irresistible rumor, there’s a tiny seed of truth in the mix with all the mess. They did both attend and sit next to each other at the Atlanta event. Video, which has not been debunked as A.I., did show Marlo and Tyler sitting next to each other looking cozy. In the viral clip, they’re sitting next to each other laughing hysterically with their arms interlinked. Many thought this moment verified the random smooching snap, but sources say there’s “no romance behind” that clip either. The Beauty In Black creator reportedly attended solo and the Housewives alum just happened to sit next to him when she arrived.