From Lori Harvey To Rumored Flings — Inside Michael B. Jordan’s Relationship Timeline

Despite being one of Hollywood’s most recognizable leading men, Jordan has rarely confirmed relationships publicly. He prefers to let his work speak for itself. Over the years, he’s been romantically linked to a small number of high-profile stars. However, most were mere rumors until he confirmed his relationship with model and entrepreneur, Lori Harvey.

Michael B. Jordan has long captivated audiences with his undeniable talent and charm. When it comes to his love life, the Oscar award-winning star has kept things largely private. Let’s take a look back at Michael B. Jordan’s dating history inside.

In Jan. 2019, Michael was linked to Kiki Layne, the star of If Beale Street Could Talk. During the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, the two were reportedly dating. According to a source who spoke to People , the pair “appeared super flirty all night” and spent significant time talking at events. Though speculation swirled, neither Jordan nor Layne confirmed any romance, and the rumors quietly faded.

In May 2019, Michael sparked fresh dating whispers when he was seen having dinner with French model Cindy Bruna at Carbone in New York City. Just Jared reported that he had been liking Bruna’s Instagram posts around that time, adding fuel to the speculation. As with his previous rumored connections, neither Jordan nor Bruna publicly addressed whether their dinner was a romantic meeting or just a friendly outing.

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Lori Harvey

Michael’s only publicly confirmed relationship was with Lori Harvey. Rumors first circulated in Nov. 2020 when the pair were photographed arriving together at an airport in Atlanta. They made their Instagram relationship official on January 10, 2021, marking the first time the actor publicly confirmed a romance. Over the next year and a half, the couple shared glimpses of their life together, from vacation snaps to anniversary celebrations.

In April 2021, Jordan told People, “I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on. I am extremely happy.”

Lori also shared with Bustle that going public was a decision reflecting the seriousness of their relationship and their natural inclination toward privacy.

The romance came to an end in June 2022. People confirmed the split, with sources revealing that both were heartbroken and realized they weren’t on the same page about their future.

Michael later reflected on the breakup during his Jan. 2023 Saturday Night Live monologue, calling it his “very first public breakup.” He discussed it more deeply on CBS Mornings, saying it was a moment for personal growth amid a year full of blessings.

While Michael B. Jordan is currently single, his dating history shows a careful balance of private life and public love, with lessons learned along the way. He continues to focus on his career and personal growth, navigating fame while keeping his heart close.

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The post From Lori Harvey To Rumored Flings — Inside Michael B. Jordan’s Relationship Timeline appeared first on MadameNoire.