9 Times Black Award Presenters Couldn’t Hide Their Joy When Black Winners Were Announced

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty Some presenters don’t just read a name; they feel the moment. And time and time again, Black stars have risen to that occasion. With genuine excitement, great pride, and raw emotion, these celebrities have turned simple announcements into powerful, unforgettable highlights, especially when honoring Black winners. Their presence is a reminder that representation isn’t just important, it’s deeply felt and recognized. From Viola Davis to the late, great Whitney Houston, these Black icons didn’t just take the stage; they owned it, celebrating their peers and uplifting the culture in ways that continue to shine long after the applause fades. 1. Viola Davis – 2026 Sag Actor’s Awards The internet has been buzzing about Viola Davis’ unforgettable reaction when Michael B. Jordan won Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role at the SAG Actor Awards on March 1 this year. As she presented the award, the Oscar-winning actress delivered a moment that instantly went viral Love Celebrity News? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. When she opened the envelope and realized Jordan had won, Davis let out an audible gasp and flashed a look of pure excitement. Clearly overwhelmed with joy, she celebrated the actor before even formally announcing his name. “You are shining!” she shouted with a shocked expression. But it was what she said next that truly sent social media into detective mode. Before declaring Jordan the winner, The Woman King star enthusiastically exclaimed a line that was slightly difficult to hear on the broadcast, but not impossible for sharp-eared fans to decipher. Davis said, “You are shining, Herald Loomis!”, a line from the award-winning playwright August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone. This wasn’t the first time Davis has lit up an award show announcement. In 2019, the actress couldn’t contain herself when she announced Beyoncé as Entertainer of the Year at the NAACP Image Awards. This wasn’t the first time Davis has lit up an award show announcement. In 2019, the actress couldn’t contain herself when she announced Beyoncé as Entertainer of the Year at the NAACP Image Awards.

2. Niecy Nash – 2023 Golden Globes Niecy Nash radiated joy onstage during the 2023 Golden Globes when it came time to announce the winner of Best TV Actress, which went to Quinta Brunson for her role as the hilarious Janine Teagues on ABC’s Abbott Elementary. “And the Golden Globe goes to – well, we’re just gon’ keep the Black Girl Magic going, Quinta get up here, girl!” she shouted, breaking the audience into applause and a bit of laughter. Adding to the sweet moment, before giving Brunson her award, Nash showed love to Rihanna, who was sitting in the audience, letting the singer know that she loved her and that she “dressed up” as her for Halloween.

3. Angela Bassett – 2019 Emmy Awards In 2019, Angela Bassett sounded like a proud mother when she announced Jharrel Jerome as the winner at the Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series, thanks to his role in When They See Us. Bassett embraced the young actor with a sweet hug and kiss before he gave his acceptance speech, adding to the heartwarming moment.

4. Dionne Warwick – 1986 Grammy Awards Dionne Warwick embraced her cousin, the late great Whitney Houston, with a big and emotional hug upon announcing her as the winner for Best Pop Vocal Performance at the Grammy Awards in 1986. In fact, Warwick couldn’t even finish saying Houston’s full name on the card after she read it, quickly putting it down and jumping up in the air with joy. The award marked Houston’s first big accolade in the music industry and you could tell Warwick was deeply excited for the legendary singer, proud to see how far she had come. Warwick was a close mentor to the singer growing up.

5. Whitney Houston – 1999 Grammy Awards Presenting alongside Sting at the 1999 Grammy Awards, Whitney Houston could barely keep in her excitement when Sting announced Lauryn Hill as the winner of the coveted Album of the Year award, which she won for the Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. The singer jumped up and down and at one point shouted “yes!” as she pointed her finger at the crowd. “Come on, give it up!” she yelled one more time after wrapping Hill in a huge hug. It was a moment of Black sisterhood that fans will never forget.

6. Queen Latifah – 2006 Oscars

At the 2006 Oscars, Queen Latifah let out a sweet yet hilarious chuckle of genuine enthusiasm when she announced Three Six Mafia as the winners for Best Original Song thanks to their hit “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp” from the film Hustle & Flow. As a fellow queen of hip-hop, the moment felt fitting for Latifah to announce the historic honor, as Three Six Mafia became the first rap group to receive an Oscar that year.

7. Leslie Jones – 2019 Emmy Awards Leslie Jones brought pure energy to the stage on the night of the Emmy Awards in 2019. Announcing the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series alongside RuPaul, Jones let out a shrill scream when she learned Regina King would take home the award for her role in Seven Seconds.

8. Samuel L. Jackson – 2019 Oscars Joined by Brie Larson onstage, Samuel L. Jackson showed major love to Hollywood veteran director Spike Lee after announcing the Brooklyn native as the winner for Best Adapted Screenplay for his work on BlacKkKlansman at the 2019 Oscars. “Oh, the house!” he shouted, before announcing Spike Lee’s name in a voice similar to a sports arena announcer. Lee only added to the moment when he jumped into Jackson’s arms and wrapped his legs around the star before accepting the award.