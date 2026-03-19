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Christin Marie Studio Jewelry Should Be Your Latest Obsession

We visited the Christin Marie Studio pop-up, while in LA, where we spoke to the CEO Christin Marie Nichols about the success of the brand and got a glimpse of all the jewels the shop has to offer.

Published on March 19, 2026
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Christin Marie Studio
Source: Devon Sherman / for Christin Marie Studio

With $4 million in sales in 2025 on Tik Tok Shop, Christin Marie Nichols has the top-selling jewelry brand on the app; constantly seeing six-figure live selling events. That’s almost as impressive as the back story behind the fabulous self-funded Black-owned brand. What started with a necklace she wore on her birthday bearing the symbol for the zodiac sign Gemini, inspired the business that would eventually grow an audience with a 57% repeat purchase rate. With a 2000% growth in email subscribers and 408% increase in TikTok followers since April 2025, it’s a testament to not only Christin Marie Studio’s ability to meet their clients where they are—on their phones—but the quality and price point of her pieces.

Christin Marie Studio
Source: Devon Sherman / for Christin Marie Studio

Most recently, Nichols brought the Christin Marie Studio shopping experience to life with a pop-up shop at the Grove in L.A .where customers can see her latest Daydream collection, in-person. The luxury shopping experience is extra special when you’re greeted by people who look like you.

Christin Marie Studio
Source: Devon Sherman / for Christin Marie Studio

We visited the shop, while in L.A. attending BOSSIP‘s Off-Script pre-Oscar’s luncheon where we spoke to the beauty about the success of the brand, and got a glimpse of all the jewels the shop has to offer. Check it out, below:

Christin Marie Studio Jewelry Should Be Your Latest Obsession was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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