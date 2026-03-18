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Loud Boom Heard Across Cleveland Area, Shakes Homes in Northeast Ohio

Published on March 18, 2026
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Sunlit Cleveland Skyline with Iconic Buildings at Golden Hour
Source: simonkr / Getty

A loud boom shook homes across Cleveland and Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, alarming residents across the region.

People across Cleveland, Akron, and nearby suburbs reported shaking houses and rattling windows on social media.

The National Weather Service says a meteor may have caused the boom, based on early information. Similar events can create loud sonic booms when objects enter the atmosphere at high speed.

Witnesses across Northeast Ohio also reported seeing a bright flash in the sky around the same time.

Officials say atmospheric conditions can amplify the sound and allow it to travel across a wide area.

From WKYC:

The NWS then shared the following response: “The latest GLM imagery (1301Z) does suggest that the boom was a result of a meteor.”

The National Weather Service Cleveland office confirmed no storms moved through the region at the time, ruling out thunder as a cause.

Meteor events can produce sudden, explosive sounds and brief ground vibrations when they break apart in the atmosphere.

Officials continue to review reports.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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Loud Boom Heard Across Cleveland Area, Shakes Homes in Northeast Ohio was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

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