St. Patrick’s Day Restaurant Deals & Themed Food Specials

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St. Patrick’s Day is the perfect excuse to eat, drink, and celebrate. Restaurants are going all out with festive deals and limited-time menu items. From green-themed treats and Irish-inspired classics to discounted drinks and holiday specials, there’s no shortage of ways to participate. No matter what you’re craving, local restaurants are serving up flavors and fun that capture the energy of the holiday.

Check out these St. Patricks Day Restaurant Deals & Themed Food Specials

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