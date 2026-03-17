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Scientists Reveal That the First Irish People Were Black

Scientists Reveal That the First Irish People Were Black with Blue Eyes

Genetic analysis uncovers surprising diversity in the physical appearance of Ireland's first people, with black skin and blue eyes among the traits.

Published on March 17, 2026
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When you think of the first Irish people, you probably picture fair-skinned red heads…history and science says otherwise.

Turns out, the first Irish were blue-eyed Black folks.

Researchers say that the ancient genetics of Ireland reveal that the island’s earliest inhabitants— hunter-gatherers who arrived about 10,000 years ago (around 8000 BCE)—had dark skin and piercing blue eyes. According to geneticist Dr. Lara Cassidy, forensic DNA techniques show that these early Irish people didn’t have any of the genes linked to light skin.

RELATED: 20 Biracial Celebrities Often Mistaken As Being Only White

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For 4,000 years, these dark-skinned, blue-eyed hunter-gatherers thrived along the Irish coastline, feasting on shellfish, hunting wild boar, and living off the land. Around 6,000 years ago, their world changed. A new wave of people (early farmers) migrated from what is now Turkey, bringing livestock, pottery, and lighter (but still not pale) skin.This migration dramatically reshaped Ireland.

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Some historians believe there was conflict as these new settlers cleared forests and altered the land, while others say the two groups blended, as DNA evidence shows traces of hunter-gatherer ancestry in early farmers.

Over thousands of years, more migrations followed, ultimately forming the gene pool of modern Irish people. But let’s be clear—before all that, the first Irish were melanated.

So this St. Patrick’s Day, when you see all the celebrations and libation, just remember that the original Irish might’ve looked a lot more like you than you ever imagined!

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