Subscribe
Close

Breaking News

Black Television Icon, Kiki Shepard Passes Away
Hair

Ryan Coogler's Braids + More Unforgettable Hair Moments At The Oscars

Ryan Coogler's Braids + More Unforgettable Hair Moments At The Oscars

Give Ryan Coogler's hair braider an award for the way she laced his hair for the 2026 Oscars!

Published on March 17, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

ryan cooglers braids
Source:

And the Oscar for best braids goes to, Ryan Coogler’s hair braider. The ‘Sinners’ director has been rocking cornrows all award season but he saved his best braided hairstyle for last. Ryan Coogler’s braids took on a life all their own when hit up the Oscat level with a guitar and treble clef intricately woven to his scalp. His hair is a physical personification of his Cali roots.

Coogler took home Best Original Screenplay at the 2026 Oscars, last night, and he was among a handful of other Black celebs who rocked head-turning hairstyles on the carpet.

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Chase Infiniti wore boho braids to complete her whimsical Louis Vuitton gown that reportedly took over 750 hours to make. Styled by Wayman and Micah, her flowing hair was the cherry on top to a perfect look for her first Oscar’s red carpet.

Wunmi Mosaku’s Structured Do

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Natural hair was having a moment on the Oscars’ carpet. From braids to up dos, Wunmi Mosaku’s carefully constructed crown was a vision. The ‘Sinners’ actress looked radiant in an emerald green gown by Louis Vuitton.

Law Roach

98th Annual Oscars - Arrivals
Source: Penske Media / Getty

Law Roach was serving Ken Doll realness at the Oscars in a pixie cut wig that had him looking like a boy toy. The beloved image architect graced the carpet with his latest muse Ryan Destiny and forever muse Zendaya.

Teyana Taylor

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Speaking of pixie cuts, Teyana Taylor rocked a pixie for the majority of award season and broke out the Marcel iron for the Oscars as well.Combined with her feathery black and white Chanel gown, she looked flawless!

Ryan Coogler's Braids + More Unforgettable Hair Moments At The Oscars was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Kiki Shepard, ‘Showtime At The Apollo’ Co-Host, Dies At 74

Comment
Young man, close-up, portrait
1:19
App Feed  |  BlackAmericaWeb Staff

Scientists Reveal That the First Irish People Were Black with Blue Eyes

Comment
Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Here Are The HBCUs Who Made The Men’s NCAA Tournament 2026

Comment
12 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Celebrity Fashion From The 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party

Comment
Rest In Power Graphic Generic
Breaking News
32 Items

Breaking News

Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comment
Black Health +365

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close