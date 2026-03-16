Best Food Spots In Seattle, Washington State

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Seattle’s dining scene is one of the most exciting in the Pacific Northwest, blending award-winning seafood, global flavors, and innovative farm-to-table cuisine. From acclaimed waterfront restaurants to hidden neighborhood gems, the city offers something for every palate no matter what you’re craving. Food lovers come not just for iconic dishes like fresh salmon and oysters, but for a vibrant food culture that continues to evolve with the city’s creativity and diversity.

Check out some of the options we deem as the best food in Seattle, Washington State.