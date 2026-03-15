UPDATE: Rihanna House Shooting Suspect’s Husband Speaks Out, Claims She Demanded He ‘Renounce’ Singer Weeks Before Attack

The legal proceedings following the terrifying March 8th shooting at Rihanna’s house have shed new light on the fixations of the suspect, 35-year-old Ivanna Lisette Ortiz.

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According to recent court documents obtained by TMZ, the Florida woman’s behavior in the weeks leading up to the attack was marked by an overwhelming obsession. Emails sent to her estranged husband, Jed Valdez Sangalang, revealed that Ortiz demanded he “renounce Rihanna” and confess that she was superior to the “Love on the Brain” singer, warning that the relationship could only end once this was done.

Sangalang, who has since filed for full custody of their minor child, expressed horror at the situation, noting that he had to explain the shooting to their son after classmates at school began discussing the viral news.

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As the investigation continues, the details of the afternoon attack have become increasingly harrowing. Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman confirmed that while initial reports were vague, the entire family was in immediate danger. As BOSSIP reported, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were reportedly inside an Airstream trailer on the property when at least ten rounds were fired from a semi-automatic rifle. Bullets struck the trailer, the main residence, and even a neighboring home, with law enforcement noting that the couple could’ve been hit. Rihanna’s mother, three children and several staff members were also on the property during the gunfire, which has left the singer terrified over the security breach.

The Shooter At Rihanna’s House Has A History Of Mental Illness

The motive behind the violence at Rihanna’s house appears rooted in a series of bizarre spiritual delusions. Ortiz, who branded herself an online Bible influencer, used various social media platforms to accuse Rihanna of participating in witchcraft and claimed the singer was using her music to steal from people.

In YouTube videos that have since gone viral, Ortiz described Rihanna’s face as “the devil” and alleged that the Fenty mogul was envious of her. This history of erratic behavior is well-documented. Ortiz had previously been involuntarily committed under Florida’s Baker Act and lost custody of her child in 2024 after a judge cited significant concerns regarding her mental stability.

Public records further reveal that Ortiz had been a licensed speech pathologist for over a decade, a detail that contrasts sharply with the bizarre personality described by her ex-husband’s legal team. Following her arrest in Sherman Oaks shortly after the incident, Ortiz appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom wearing blue jail scrubs with her blonde hair in braids. She was charged with a total of 14 felony counts, including one count of attempted murder and ten counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Although her public defender initially entered a not guilty plea, it was quickly withdrawn to postpone the formal arraignment until March 25. Ortiz is currently being held on $1.8 million bail, which is a reduction from the initial $10 million, and is under a strict protective order to stay away from Rihanna’s and Rocky’s family. If convicted on all charges, she faces the possibility of life in state prison.

The post UPDATE: Rihanna House Shooting Suspect’s Husband Speaks Out, Claims She Demanded He ‘Renounce’ Singer Weeks Before Attack appeared first on Bossip.

UPDATE: Rihanna House Shooting Suspect’s Husband Speaks Out, Claims She Demanded He ‘Renounce’ Singer Weeks Before Attack was originally published on bossip.com