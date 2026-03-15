Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Close
Entertainment

Quavo Stars In 'Takeover' Inspired By Atlanta's Street Racing

Quavo Stars In ‘Takeover’ Movie Inspired By Atlanta’s Street Racing Scene

Published on March 15, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Louis Vuitton - Paris Men's Fashion Week FW2026 - Front Row
Source: WWD / Getty

Quavo Stars In ‘Takeover’ Movie Inspired By Atlanta’s Street Racing Scene

Rapper Quavo takes the spotlight in the trailer for the newest movie Takeover, a crime-drama where a street racing native is looking to change his life.

The movie co-stars Billy Zane, Serayah, LaMonica Garrett, and Martin Sensmeier. Takeover will also feature a posthumous appearance by late Migos member Takeoff, marking the rapper’s final on-screen role.

“Fresh out of prison and determined to build something different, he’s pulled back into the chaos when a high-stakes job spins out of control. What starts as a quick play ignites a citywide chain reaction — rival crews circling, law enforcement tightening its grip, and powerful forces manipulating the night from behind the scenes,” according to a synopsis.

Quavo’s most notable acting appearances also include Narcos: Mexico and Atlanta, alongside his Migos group members, while also voicing in the animated movie Sneaks.

Takeover is set to hit theatres on May 8. You can watch the official trailer below.

Quavo Stars In ‘Takeover’ Movie Inspired By Atlanta’s Street Racing Scene was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
13 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: 2026 Oscars Celebrity Looks We Love

Comment
Rest In Power Graphic Generic
31 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comment
Movies  |  Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

Aaron Pierre’s Green Lantern Will Be In Next Superman Film, ‘Man of Tomorrow’

Comment
9 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: MACRO Pre-Oscars Party Looks We Loved From Olandria Carthen, Chlöe Bailey, Tia Mowry, & More

Comment
25 Items
Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Black Oscar Winners — A Timeline Of The 25 Performances Hollywood Couldn’t Ignore

Comment
Black Health +365
Close