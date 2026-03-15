Source: Creative Services / iONEDigital

Charlotte rapper DaBaby is keeping the momentum going with the release of the music video for his high-energy single Pop Dat Thang.

The song first dropped in January 2026 as part of DaBaby’s fifth studio album, Be More Grateful, and quickly became one of the standout records from the project. The track even landed on the Billboard Hot 100. It marks DaBaby’s 54th career entry on the chart, showing the rapper still has a strong presence in hip-hop.

Atlanta Auditions Helped Build the Video

Before the video dropped, DaBaby hosted open auditions in Atlanta to find extras for the shoot. Casting calls circulated online, inviting volunteers to show up in person for a chance to appear in the music video.

The move created buzz around the release and gave fans a chance to be part of the visual.

Check out a teaser of the video below.

A Potential Summer Hit

With the music video now out and the weather warming up, the song is already starting to feel like it could dominate playlists, parties, and social media clips over the next few months.

Between the viral dance energy, the catchy hook, and DaBaby’s ability to create records that move crowds, “Pop Dat Thang” is shaping up to be a serious contender for song of the summer.

And if the reaction online is any sign, fans are already outside with it.

DaBaby Drops “Pop Dat Thang” Video: Is it the Song of the Summer? was originally published on hiphopnc.com