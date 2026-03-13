Subscribe
Jada Pinkett Smith Returns For ‘A Different World’ Reboot

Hillman’s Hottest: Jada Pinkett Smith Reprising Role Of Lena James For Netflix’s ‘A Different World’ Reboot

Jada Pinkett Smith has officially confirmed that she will reprise her role in the new Netflix continuation of 'A Different World.'

Published on March 13, 2026
Debbie Allen's Honorary Oscar Party
Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Looks like Hillman College is really bringing all your faves back to the yard. The upcoming reboot of the beloved sitcom A Different World continues to stack its roster of returning alumni, and the latest familiar face has fans feeling all kinds of nostalgic. Jada Pinkett Smith has officially confirmed that she will reprise her role as Lena James in the new Netflix continuation of the iconic series.

The actress recently set social media buzzing when she shared a photo standing outside a production trailer with her character’s name on the door. In the caption, she wrote, “She’s back,” sending longtime fans into a frenzy. According to Yahoo Entertainment, the post confirmed that Lena James is returning to the Hillman universe for the upcoming reboot.

For those who need a quick refresher, Pinkett Smith originally appeared on the NBC series from 1991 to 1993 as Lena James, a Baltimore native who arrived at Hillman as a freshman. Her character quickly became a fan favorite thanks to her sharp wit and no-nonsense attitude. Lena worked at the campus hangout The Pit and navigated plenty of college drama, including a memorable storyline involving her ex, Piccolo, played by Pinkett Smith’s real-life friend Tupac Shakur.

Throwback clip of Jada as Lena:

News of Pinkett Smith’s return adds to an already growing list of original cast members expected to appear in the Netflix sequel. As previously reported by Bossip, Hillman legends like Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy, Cree Summer and Darryl M. Bell are also returning to reprise their roles. The reboot will follow the next generation, centering on Deborah Wayne, the youngest daughter of Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert, as she begins her own journey at Hillman.

The series is expected to include ten half-hour episodes and is being led by showrunner Felicia Pride. Meanwhile, original series icon Debbie Allen will return as an executive producer and director, helping guide the continuation of the show’s legacy.

The new generation of students will be played by actors including Alijah Kai, Chibuikem Uche, Cornell Young IV, Jordan Aaron Hall and Kennedi Reece.

Between the returning OGs and fresh faces ready to carry the torch, Hillman’s halls are about to feel lively again. And with Lena James officially clocking back in, fans know the drama, laughs and classic college chaos are guaranteed.

Check out Jada’s post below:

RELATED: Oui Oui, Smith Family! Will & Jada Step Out In France For Jaden’s Louboutin Creative Director Debut

