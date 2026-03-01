Subscribe
Close
Entertainment

Deon Cole Jokes About Nicki Minaj During NAACP Awards Monologue

The 57th NAACP Image Awards had no shortage of viral moments, and host Deon Cole delivered one that quickly took over social media.

Published on March 1, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

57th NAACP Image Awards - Show
Paras Griffin

Deon Cole Jokes About Nicki Minaj During NAACP Awards Monologue

The 57th NAACP Image Awards had no shortage of viral moments, and host Deon Cole delivered one that quickly took over social media.

During his opening monologue, Cole playfully shifted into a mock prayer that referenced Nicki Minaj, saying, “Lord, we want you to bless our sister Nicki Minaj…” before continuing with a tongue in cheek joke that drew loud reactions from the audience.

The camera panned to stars in the crowd as laughter and surprise filled the room.

Cole is known for his sharp comedic timing and fearless delivery, leaned into the playful tone of the evening while keeping the energy high inside the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Online reactions poured in within minutes, with fans debating whether the joke was hilarious, bold, or simply classic award show humor. Either way, it added to an already memorable night honoring Black excellence across film, television, and music.

Stay locked in with WTLC for more highlights and cultural moments from the NAACP Image Awards.

RELATED: How the NAACP Image Awards Got Started

Deon Cole Jokes About Nicki Minaj During NAACP Awards Monologue was originally published on wtlcfm.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
7 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Celebrity Fashion We Loved From The 2026 SAG Awards

Comment
15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Excellence Takes Over The Ice Blue Carpet At The 2026 NAACP Awards

Comment
Celebrity  |  imannmilner

Say It Loud! The NAACP Image Awards Were Black & Proud With Samuel L. Jackson, Viola Davis & More Making Powerful Statements

Comment
6 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Sammy Approved

Ballin’ On A Budget: Luxe Watches That Flex For Less

Comment
Rest In Power Graphic Generic
23 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comment
Black Health +365

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close