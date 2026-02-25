Subscribe
Close
News

N-Word Shown On Google News Alert About BAFTA

N-Word Shown On Google News Alert About BAFTA: 'We're Sorry For This Mistake'

Published on February 25, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Economy And Business In Poland
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Google has issued an apology after a news notification about the BAFTA Film Awards incident included the N-Word.

The alert invited users to read an article from The Hollywood Reporter, following the link the alert invited readers to “see more on…” followed by the N-Word.

RELATED: ‘Sinners’ Production Designer Hannah Beachler Calls John Davidson’s N-Word Tic ‘Almost Impossible’

According to Newsweek, a spokesperson with Google sent out a statement that said: “We’re deeply sorry for this mistake. We’ve removed the offensive notification and are working to prevent this from happening again.”

The notification was screenshotted across social media.

This notification follows an incident at the BAFTA Film Awards where Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson, who sat in the audience of the awards, shouted the N-word when Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo appeared on stage to present the award for Best Visual Effects.

The incident has sparked debate across social media, even with some accusing Davidson of racism.

The BBC, where the award show was broadcast, has since issued an apology for not editing out the racial show in the coverage of the show.

N-Word Shown On Google News Alert About BAFTA: 'We're Sorry For This Mistake' was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
17 Items
News  |  Matty Willz

2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees Announced

Comment
91st Annual Academy Awards - Governors Ball
16 Items
Entertainment  |  Keenan Higgins

Jazakallah Khair! 15 Black Entertainers Who Proudly Identify As Muslim

Comment
11 Items
News  |  D.L. Chandler

Rep. Al Green Held Up “Black People Aren’t Apes” Sign, Ejected From State Of The Union

Comment
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

Megan Thee Master Manifestor Says She Sees A Klay Thompson Engagement In Her Future

Comment
Sybil Wilkes What We Need to Know
5 Items
Sybil Wilkes  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 25, 2026

Comment
Black Health +365

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close