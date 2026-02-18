Rising Tennis Star Victoria Mboko Is That Girl & The Newest In Charge

Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

Victoria Mboko is that girl. If you are just now hearing her name, consider this your official introduction. Get to know the rising tennis star, who is quickly making her mark.

At only 19 years old, the Canadian tennis player has pulled off one of the fastest rises the sport has seen in decades. Mboko recently cracked the top 10 of the WTA Rankings after her run to the final at the Qatar Open, landing at No. 10 in the world. For context, just over a year ago, she was ranked No. 333 and competing on the ITF Circuit. That kind of glow-up is rare in any industry, but in professional tennis it is almost unheard of.

According to Tennis 365, Mboko reached the top 10 just 350 days after making her debut inside the top 200. The only player to do it faster since 1990 is Jennifer Capriati. Yes, that Jennifer Capriati. That is the company Mboko is keeping.

Victoria’s rise did not happen overnight, even if it feels like it. Mboko started 2025 stacking wins, claiming multiple ITF titles and steadily climbing the rankings. By March, she had broken into the top 200. A few months later, she made her Grand Slam debut at the French Open and reached the third round, pushing herself into the top 100.

Then came her breakout moment on home soil. At the Canadian Open, Mboko became just the second wildcard to win the tournament. She defeated Grand Slam champions, including Sofia Kenin, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka. That run shot her up to No. 24 and officially put the tennis world on notice.

Mboko closed the season inside the top 20 after winning the Korea Open and kept the pressure on with a strong showing at the Australian Open. By the time she reached the Qatar Open final, her top 10 debut was sealed.

What makes Mboko even more refreshing is her mindset. She has said she never expected things to move this quickly and that she takes each tournament one at a time. No loud proclamations or manufactured hype, but steady work and visible growth.

In a sport shaped by legends like Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova, Mboko represents the next chapter. She is young, disciplined, and clearly not intimidated by the moment. If this is what year one of her breakout era looks like, the rest of the tour has every reason to be paying attention.

Congrats to the newest in charge, Victoria Mboko.

