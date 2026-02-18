Subscribe
Donald Trump ordered keep Slavery Exhibits at President's House

Can’t Rewrite History: Donald Trump Under Court Order To Reinstall Slavery Exhibits At President’s House Exhibit In Philly

Published on February 18, 2026
Plaques dedicated to Jackie Kennedy, enslaved that built White House, and protesters unveiled
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Donald Trump would like America to stick its head in the sand and forget that this country has committed generational atrocities against Black people. If he had his way, the only thing that would be publicly mentioned about these United States is that “it’s the greatest country in the world” (where immigrants are not welcome).

Fortunately, this country isn’t an oligarchy and Donald Trump is not a king. Here, we have checks, balances, and a judicial system that (sometimes) acts in the interest of the people, not the agenda of a white supremacist.

POLITICO reports that a federal judge in Philadelphia has ruled that the slavery exhibits in the President’s House, the ones Trump ordered removed, must be restored to their rightful places inside the people’s house.

Judge Cynthia Rufe didn’t mince words or bite her tongue once in her devastating 40-page opinion:

“The government here likewise asserts truth is no longer self-evident, but rather the property of the elected chief magistrate and his appointees and delegees,” the George W. Bush appointee wrote. “And why? Solely because, as Defendants state, it has the power.”

“An agency … cannot arbitrarily decide what is true, based on its own whims or the whims of the new leadership,”

That’s tough but oh, so accurate.

The administration did not immediately respond to Rufe’s ruling; however, Trump previously called for all public monuments to be “uplifting”, to whom he did not say, but it is safe to assume he did not mean Black people.

In fact, Trump said that slavery exhibits painted America as…

“inherently racist, sexist, oppressive, or otherwise irredeemably flawed.” Such exhibits foster “a sense of national shame,” Trump complained.

Well, if America didn’t want to be perceived that way, then perhaps the founding fathers who are so revered by conservative white men should have thought more deeply about the morality of slavery.

was originally published on bossip.com

