T.I. Keeps It 100 About His Final Album, Family Life, and More

The King of the South, T.I., recently chopped it up with DJ Misses and Incognito on “Posted On the Corner,” and he didn’t hold back. From new music to family life and his take on the culture, Tip dropped plenty of gems, giving everyone a look into what he’s been up to. The legendary Atlanta artist came through with his signature confidence and offered his perspective on a range of topics.

One of the highlights was the talk around his final album. T.I. confirmed that he’s still putting the finishing touches on this major project, which he sees as the perfect bookend to his iconic career. He spoke about the creative process, hinting that he’s taking his time to make sure this last offering is a true masterpiece for his fans. For anyone who’s been rocking with him since I’m Serious, this is a moment you won’t want to miss. He’s focused on delivering a classic.

Of course, they had to talk about family. T.I. opened up about the dynamics of raising kids in the spotlight and navigating the world of reality television. He shared some real-talk about the challenges and rewards of being a father while maintaining a public persona. It was a candid moment that showed a different side of the rap mogul, reminding everyone that behind the music, he’s a dedicated family man trying to guide his children through a unique journey.

The conversation also shifted to the current state of hip-hop. Always one to speak his mind, T.I. gave his thoughts on the new generation of artists and how the game has changed since he first came on the scene. He showed love to the rising talent but also offered some veteran wisdom, stressing the importance of authenticity and having a message in your music. He emphasized that while trends come and go, real artistry is timeless.



Tip touched on his many business ventures and his continued work within the community. He discussed the importance of ownership and building a legacy that goes beyond music. From real estate to his popular podcast, “expediTIously,” T.I. is proving that his empire is constantly expanding. His interview was a powerful reminder that he’s not just a rapper; he’s a businessman, a thought leader, and an active voice for the culture.