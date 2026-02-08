Celebs On The Super Bowl Scene: Cardi B, Jamie Foxx, Ciara, Russell Wilson & More Pulled Up For Fanatics Party

Super Bowl weekend has all of Hollywood showing up to have a little fun, and the Fanatics party was one of the many places they pulled up to see and be seen.

Among the guests were Nelly and Ashanti who performed their track “Body On Me” for the crowd and a very excited Travis Scott who was in the DJ booth.

“Outside” rapper Cardi B was also in attendance, and she quickly became the talk of the day. Our girl is always down for a good kiki, and she decided to give one of the robots at the function a little love. AI got a bit carried away and tackled Cardi to the floor, chile. All seemed just fine as she got up and told everyone she was ok. Whew!