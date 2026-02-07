Galentine’s In Full Bloom: Boss Baddie Ari Fletcher Hosts ‘With Love: REMEDY’ Celebration Centered On Womanhood, Beauty, & Self-Love [Exclusive]

Atlanta saw red in the best way when boss baddie Ari Fletcher gathered a room full of women for “With Love: REMEDY”, an invite-only Galentine’s affair rooted in beauty, intention, and connection. Source: Lauryn Bass / @itslaurynbass BOSSIP’s very own Lauryn Bass was on the scene to get an exclusive look at the private occasion. Source: Lauryn Bass / @itslaurynbass

Held at Bloom Bar in the city’s Buckhead neighborhood, the stunning celebration offered a refreshing shift away from traditional Valentine’s Day expectations. Instead of centering romance, Fletcher created space for sisterhood, self-love, and affirmation, setting the tone for a night designed to make women feel seen. Source: Lauryn Bass / @itslaurynbass

“I think we glorify Valentine’s Day as something between people who are together,” Fletcher told BOSSIP. “And I’ve been wanting to spread love over my homegirls, just women. Everybody deserves to feel beautiful from the inside out.” Source: Ace

For Fletcher, the evening served as a reminder that celebration can exist beyond couples, creating intentional moments for women to gather, connect, and uplift one another. A Multi-Sensory Celebration With Intention The venue was transformed into a romantic, immersive space layered in rich red tones, cascading florals, and warm candlelight, creating an atmosphere that felt intimate yet elevated ahead of Valentine’s Day. Source: Lauryn Bass / @itslaurynbass

Music curated by DJ Traci Steele filled the room, striking a balance between celebration and connection. More than 80 guests gathered throughout the evening, including creatives, tastemakers, and notable attendees such as celebrity hairstylist Arrogant Tae, recording artist Lightskin Keisha, and fashion designer Shane Justin. Conversations flowed easily as guests moved between beauty moments, cocktails, and curated brand activations. Source: Lauryn Bass / @itslaurynbass

Remedy As A Feeling, Not Just A Look As founder of Remedy by Ari, Fletcher emphasized that her brand is built around how women feel, not just how they look. Source: Lauryn Bass / @itslaurynbass “With Remedy, I always want people to feel like when they put my products on, not only do you look good, but you feel good,” she said. “That’s why I’m so into what I put into my products.” Comfort remains central to the brand’s identity. “I don’t like to be uncomfortable with my makeup,” Fletcher explained. “My products feel good on my skin. They feel good on my lips. They feel good on my face, on my body.” Guests were able to experience Remedy firsthand through interactive moments, including a custom beauty photo booth and a playful claw machine stocked with complimentary lip products, blending luxury with fun.

Source: Lauryn Bass / @itslaurynbass

Women Supporting Women, In Real Time That sense of intention didn’t go unnoticed by attendees. Creator and guest Chinya Ani described the night as both inspiring and refreshing. “The event is very beautiful,” Ani said. “You can tell she’s intentionally putting effort into her brand, and that’s inspiring to see here in Atlanta.” Source: Lauryn Bass / @itslaurynbass

She also highlighted the genuine connections being made throughout the room. “People are actually having conversations and speaking to each other,” Ani said. “I met a female DJ, I met the tequila brand owner that’s being sponsored. It’s nice to see women coming out and supporting other women.” Community At The Center That same spirit extended to the event’s sponsors. Sue Hrib, owner of BIATCH Tequila, shared why partnering with the event felt natural. Source: Lauryn Bass / @itslaurynbass

“There’s nothing more iconic on a woman than her lip,” Hrib said. “A BIATCH is a fierce, unapologetic woman. Who doesn’t want to be that?” Having known Fletcher since the early days of Remedy, Hrib said the moment felt full circle. “I’ve known Ari for a long time. She did one of her first Remedy videos at my house,” she said. As the night came together, the message remained clear. “It’s about being a woman, being proud to be a woman, and using our community to support one another,” Hrib added.

Closing Moment Source: Ace / @itslaurynbass