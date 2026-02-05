Desktop banner image
News

Pooh Shiesty Purchases $1.1M Mansion For His Mom

Pooh Shiesty is showing love to Mama Shiesty with a huge surprise.

Published on February 5, 2026
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Pooh Shiesty is showing love to Mama Shiesty with a huge surprise.

The Memphis rapper recently gifted his mother with a $1.1 million home. His real estate agent, Missy Perrin, shared the moment online, thanking the Memphis rapper for trusting her throughout the process. Also referencing a line from Pooh Shiesty’s “FDO.”

“‘The whole world been waiting on me, I couldn’t fumble this’ Thank you for trusting me with your Mom… Thank you for trusting me through the process…”

Beyond the heartfelt gesture, the Back In Blood rapper has been staying active since this release from prison. Shiesty quickly made noise with now of the strongest “First Day Out” records in recent emory, reminding fans he’s one of them one’s.

The track marks his first release since returning home from prison. Prior to that, he dropped “Federal Contraband 2” in 2023 while still incarcerated, keeping the momentum from his breakout hit “Back In Blood.”

Not long after his return, rumors began circulating online claiming he cooperated with authorities to secure an early release. Shiesty wasted no time calling cap to those claims:

“Three of the most solid n*ggas you will ever see name on a piece of paper…We kept it G. We traumatized by this sh*t…Y’all better watch y’all mouth when y’all say a n*gga name…Never told and never folded.”

Between taking care of family and silencing trolls, Pooh Shiesty is standing on business.

Pooh Shiesty Purchases $1.1M Mansion For His Mom was originally published on hiphopwired.com

