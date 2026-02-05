Da Peach Holder: Da Brat Says She Turned Down ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta,’ Cites Cast Conflict Concerns–‘My Temper Is Pretty Short’

Unbeknownst to many, Da Brat once flirted with the idea of going from Funkdafied to Peachified by becoming a Real Housewife of Atlanta, but Da peaceful rapper ultimately declined.



In a new interview, the rapper admitted she’s steering clear of the Bravo hit because she’s simply too “scared” of the inevitable drama that comes with it and how it would affect her admittedly short temper.

“It, kind of, has been a little conversation,” Da Brat, 51, told US Weekly on Tuesday, while promoting her and wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart’s new book, The Way Love Goes: A Guide to Building a “Beaurtiful” and Everlasting Relationship. “I’m scared. [There’s going to be] conflict. They’re gonna throw something at you to make you want to be mad.”

Da Brat revealed that she and Judy have been approached to join #RHOA a few times over the years, especially after forming close friendships with several past and present stars of the franchise, including Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss, Shamea Morton, Drew Sidora, Phaedra Parks, NeNe Leakes, and Cynthia Bailey. Still, the rapper said her peace—and her marriage—mean far too much to jump into the Bravo drama pool willingly.

Speaking more about her fear of joining #RHOA, Da Brat explained,

“That’s just the way that it goes on those shows that brings the viewers, and you know that is going to happen. So, I just didn’t want to be that person because I feel like they know my temper is pretty short, and they’re definitely going to try me.”

“It made me nervous when we talked about it,” the rapper added.

Judy Harris-Dupart Says #RHOA Is A Hard Pass Due To Da Brat’s History With The Law

For Judy, it was an easy no, largely because of Da Brat’s past legal troubles. She referenced Da Brat’s 2007 conviction for felony aggravated assault, which resulted in a three-year prison sentence and probation.

“My wife is a convicted felon,” Judy said. “So, the conversation [is that] she doesn’t necessarily want to do what’s considered ‘ensemble cast.’”

While Da Brat and Judy might seem like natural fits for the show, they’re no strangers to reality TV fame. The couple previously shared their lives on WeTV’s Brat Loves Judy, which aired from 2021 to 2023.

The series offered an intimate look at their relationship, including Da Brat’s IVF pregnancy journey, from fertility struggles and choosing a sperm donor to the emotional highs and lows along the way. Right now, it’s a hard pass for

Da Brat Said She & Judy Might Consider #RHOA Down The Line

“We’ve told so much of our story on our reality show, Brat Loves Judy,” Da Brat told Us. “I think we might revisit it. It just depends on what the world is doing because there’s so much going on in the world, and film and TV is doing something weird right now as well, you know, and you know, we don’t know what’s going to happen, but if we get the opportunity to do it later when [our 2-year-old son] is a bit older, we might dive into it.”

Da Brat and Judy, who welcomed son True in 2023, also shared that their time in reality TV ultimately inspired them to tell their love story in a new way inside their new book, which is now available to order.

“My wife decided that, ‘Hey, we should probably go a little deeper and give them a little more because a lot of people say they miss us so much,” Da Brat said. “We wanted to do something where we could reach out to them and they can feel us again.”

Rumors Still Swirl That NeNe Leakes Will Return To #RHOA Next Season

Well, while we wait for the lovebirds to make a decision, fans can definitely expect the return of NeNe Leakes to Bravo soon, but not on #RHOA–for now.

The reality TV veteran confirmed in January that she would be returning to Bravo, calling the big moment the end of a “long, long journey,” following her departure from #RHOA in 2020 and subsequent legal battle with Bravo that was eventually tossed out.

As previously reported, Leakes will appear in The Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip, a newly announced Bravo spinoff set to debut in 2026. The 58-year-old celeb is expected to make a notable appearance when production stops in Atlanta, rather than participating in the full journey.

The news has fans convinced that she’ll soon return to Bravo in a different capacity, as a full-time housewife.

If NeNe Leakes comes back to #RHOA, will you be watching?

