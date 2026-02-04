Suppressor In Chief Calls For GOP To “Take Over” Voting Rolls In States

Barely into the second year of his second term, President Donald Trump is ramping up his calls attacking the upcoming midterm elections, this time saying that Republicans should nationalize the voting procedures in a podcast interview.

Trump made the comments while appearing on former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino’s podcast on Monday (Feb. 2). “The Republicans should say, ‘We want to take over,’” he said. “We should take over the voting, the voting in at least many — 15 places. The Republicans ought to nationalize the voting.”

He continued, “If Republicans don’t get them out, you will never win another election as a Republican. It’s crazy how you can get these people to vote. If we don’t get them out, look, Republicans will never win another election.” Trump also falsely blamed immigrants for interference in elections, including the Somali community in Minnesota.

Trump didn’t name the states he had in mind, but the Department of Justice has filed suit against 20 states for not turning over unredacted voter rolls after demanding that information from at least 44 states and the District of Columbia last May. According to The Brennan Center for Justice, the DOJ claims the Civil Rights Act of 1960 gives them the right to collect the information. However the law requires “the basis and purpose” for a request, which the DOJ hasn’t provided.

The alarming comments come days after FBI agents executed a search warrant to remove boxes containing ballots and voter information from the Fulton County Election Hub and Operations Center, with Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard spotted on site during the operation. Many have tied it to Trump’s false claims about foreign interference in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia – which were disproven by an internal review in 2024.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) pushed back against Trump’s rhetoric on Tuesday morning (Feb. 3), saying he was “not in favor of federalizing elections,” calling it “a constitutional issue,” when questioned by reporters. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) issued a statement opposing it and an attempt by GOP members of the Senate and House of Representatives to pass a law requiring a passport and other documents proving citizenship to vote.