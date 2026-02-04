Desktop banner image
Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion Guest Stars in 'Reggie Dinkins' [Video]

Megan Thee Actress Turns Up The Heat With Daniel Radcliffe In NBC’s New Series ‘The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins’

Published on February 4, 2026
Megan Thee Stallion continues to prove she can do it all!

Megan Thee Stallion and Daniel Radcliffe
Source: The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins / NBC Universal

The rapper will be guest-starring on The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, NBC announced on Wednesday, Feb. 4. As seen in a newly released trailer, Meg will play Denise, a recently divorced mother who strikes up a “flirtation” with Daniel Radcliffe’s character, Arthur Tobin.

In the trailer, Arthur can be seen at a park as Denise watches him in the background, wearing some sort of postal service uniform. She goes on to make direct eye contact with him while seductively sipping on a drink.

“I wanted action. I am getting it,” Arthur, an award-winning filmmaker, says in the clip.

An image from the episode also shows the three-time Grammy winner taking a seat next to the Harry Potter alum, teasing further flirtation from the pair.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is led by Tracy Morgan, who plays a disgraced former NFL player looking to rebuild his image. The titular Dinkins eventually connects with Radcliffe’s Arthur to make a documentary about his life.

Created by 30 Rock alums Robert Carlock and Tina Fey, the series had a special premiere on Jan. 18 and drew in 6.1 million viewers on NBC and Peacock. It’ll be back with an encore of its pilot later this month, immediately followed by a new episode. The cast also features Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way and Jalyn Hall.

“He’s made some wonderfully weird choices in his post-Potter career, and I’d like to think this is one of them, doing a sitcom,” Carlock previously told Entertainment Weekly of Radcliffe. “But he’s a busy guy. He’s a national treasure. We just didn’t know if he’d be available, but he loved it and stars aligned.”

“That day I found out Daniel Radcliffe was going to be on my show, I knew we got a hit,” Morgan said. “Because me and him are from two different worlds. And we had chemistry automatically.”

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins arrives Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC with two episodes. New episodes will then follow Mondays at 8:30 p.m., starting March 2.

Check out the trailer for Meg’s guest spot up above!

